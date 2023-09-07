The Chancellor is being advised by socialists. No wonder the economy is in free fall

Four thousand years ago, Babylon’s ruler, Hammurabi, introduced wage and price controls. We can still read them on clay tablets and columns. This week Sushil Wadhwani, put forward a similar policy, calling it a “tax on inflation” perhaps to disguise its reality.

Rather worryingly, considering the fundamental misunderstanding of economics on display, Wadhwani is a member of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Economics Advisory Council. It rather begs the question: it is any wonder that the economy is in free-fall and our living standards are in demonstrably sharp decline when this is kind of advice being given inside the Treasury?

We know that it did not work for Hammurabi, and has not worked for the many rulers who have tried it since. Its biggest failure in modern times has probably been the three-stage wage and price controls introduced in the 1970s by Edward Heath in the UK, and by Richard Nixon in the US.

They failed, of course. Dr Eamonn Butler of the Adam Smith Institute co-authored a 1979 book entitled Forty Centuries of Wage and Price Controls, showing the failure of every attempt in 4,000 years to implement them, and showing why this has been so.

The reason is that wage and price increases are symptoms of inflation, not its cause. Trying to curb inflation by using law to prevent them is like blocking up a thermometer to try to stop heat rising. Temperature is a measure of heat, not a cause of it.

It is superficially attractive to shallow minds.“Here is unwanted inflation; let’s pass laws to stop it.” But the real world does not work like that. Wages are an indicator of the relative demand for different types of labour, and prices indicate which goods are in short supply or surplus. If governments block off those messages, they also block off the way in which they redress shortages in labour and goods, and incentivise people to reduce them.

Sushil Wadhwani proposes a “tax on inflation,” under which governments decide what is a “reasonable” rate for wage rises, and tax at 100 per cent anything above that. If their target is a 3 per cent rise, then an employer who offers 5 per cent will have the extra 2 per cent confiscated in tax. This is a wage freeze by any other name.

The same is true of a price inflation tax to curb “excessive” price rises. Wadhwani says, “When a firm increases the price on a good it sells, it does not fully allow for the economy-wide inflationary effect and so an inflation tax seems desirable.” What he misses totally is the economy-wide distortion and misallocation of labour, resources and investment that such controls bring about. Why should firms increase their investment and productivity if they cannot keep the gains that would accrue? Why should workers stay motivated if they are unable to negotiate higher wages based on their skills and performance?

Wage and price controls often lead to black markets, where goods and services are traded at higher prices than the controlled rates. This fosters illegal and unregulated economic activity, undermining the rule of law and tax collection. Black markets can also result in reduced quality control and raise consumer safety issues.

Enforcing wage and price controls requires a complex and often costly administrative apparatus. Governments have to allocate significant resources to monitor compliance, to investigate violations, and to adjudicate disputes. This administrative burden can divert resources away from other important government functions and contribute to unproductive activity. The Nixon-Heath controls needed tens of thousands of bureaucrats to try to administer them.

Wage and price controls do not work, have not worked and will not work. Rudyard Kipling put very nicely what happens when we do not learn from our mistakes when he wrote: “And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire.” We tried it. It didn’t work. And it hurt.

