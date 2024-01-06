Chancellor calls inheritance tax ‘pernicious’ in hint at cuts

The Chancellor has said inheritance tax is “pernicious” as he mulls the possibility of cuts ahead of his Budget in March.

In an appearance on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday morning, Jeremy Hunt said the Conservative Party was prioritising a “more lightly taxed” system in the UK, and criticised Labour’s pledge to spend £28bn more a year, saying this would simply push taxes up.

Asked about comments first made in the Daily Mail that inheritance tax was “pernicious”, Mr Hunt said: “I do think it’s a pernicious tax. But lots of taxes are pernicious.”

Pressed on the contents of his upcoming Spring Budget, which will land on March 6, Mr Hunt said: “Well, I don’t know at this stage, whether it’s going to be affordable to reduce taxes, and I would only do so if it was responsible to do so.

“But what I can tell you is that just like the Autumn Statement, the Spring Budget will be focusing on growth, because that is the way that we give hope to people.”

On Saturday, the Government cut national insurance by two percentage points – from 12pc to 10pc – shaving off around £450 each year for 27 million average salaried workers on £35,400.

But experts say frozen tax thresholds have pushed many people into higher tax brackets, cancelling out the effect of national insurance boosts.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at think tank Resolution Foundation, said those earning less than £26,000 will find the £450 saving is offset when personal tax thresholds are frozen again in April – effectively acting like a tax rise.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has also said that the rate cut to national insurance contributions (NICs) and planned freezes to income tax and NICs thresholds mean employees earning less than £29,000 will “almost all lose out”.

Those earning £35,000 will gain about £130 more from the NICs cut than they lose from April’s freeze on thresholds.

Mr Hunt said while the UK “can’t get back to pre-pandemic levels of tax in one fell swoop”, it is making a start.

He added: “The overall picture is one in which the British economy has been much more resilient than people predicted. A year ago, the OBR was predicting it would contract by 1.4pc. At the Autumn Statement, they said it was going to grow by 0.6pc. That’s almost a 2pc difference to what they thought.”

Mr Hunt added Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen attacking shipping in the Red Sea “may have an impact” on rising prices in the UK, acknowledging that the area was “so vital for global trade”.

The Chancellor also addressed comments made by NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies that buying a house wasn’t “that difficult at the moment”.

He said this was not the view of the Government, acknowledging the “real struggle” faced by first-time buyers having to stomach higher interest rates.

He added that the Government has to get inflation down to ease the pressure of interest rates.

“The one thing I wouldn’t do [in the Spring Budget] is compromise the battle against inflation.”

