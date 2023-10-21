Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Won’t Quit Parliament Before Election
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer has no plans to step down before the next election, his spokesman said after the Observer newspaper reported that Hunt would resign from Parliament before the vote.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Car Owners Fall Behind on Payments at Highest Rate on Record
Israel Latest: Blinken Warns Iran’s Proxies on US Troop Strikes
Israel Says Hezbollah Dragging Lebanon Toward War as Towns Empty
With support for the Tories slumping after 13 years in power, Hunt was planning to step down before the election due by January 2025 rather then risk being voted out, the Observer reported, citing several political figures it didn’t identify. Hunt’s spokesman denied the report, saying Hunt did plan to run in his constituency, Godalming and Ash in Surrey.
The Labour Party has been leading the Conservatives by more than 20 percentage points in many national polls, with the Liberal Democrats, the third biggest party, also becoming more competitive in many areas held by the Conservatives.
Read more: Labour’s Double Win Over Tories Puts Starmer on Path to UK Power
The election is widely expected next fall and Hunt’s seat in the so-called “Blue Wall” of southeastern English seats held by the Tories is now under threat from the Liberal Democrats. The opposition party is hoping to capitalize on anti-Tory sentiment on local issues such as housing planning to secure traditionally Tory seats in constituencies in the commuter belt just outside of London.
If Hunt did stand down as an MP before the election, it raises questions about whether he could remain chancellor, the paper said.
--With assistance from Andrew Davis.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Lululemon’s Founder Is Racing to Cure the Rare Disease Destroying His Muscles
Inflation Raging at 130% Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path
The Ozempic Effect Is Coming for Everything From Kidney to Heart Disease Treatments
UBS Looks Beyond Credit Suisse to Bank Even More Billionaires
The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Because of the Fed
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.