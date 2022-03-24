Spring Statement: Why Rishi Sunak is holding back some firepower

Energy bills are expected to jump again later this year

The takeaway message from the morning after the chancellor's statement was an acknowledgement from both the PM and Rishi Sunak that they would have to do more eventually on the cost of living.

This reflects the big choice made by the chancellor to bank the bulk of the proceeds of a rapid recovery in tax receipts. Borrowing will fall more rapidly, reflecting inflation, and previously announced tax rises.

Powder is being kept dry, while the energy cap suppresses further rises in bills. The extent of any further support can be determined in summer when it will be clear if the new cap implies average bills of an incredible £200 per month or even a truly terrifying £300 per month. That in turn depends on the war in Ukraine and supplies of energy from Russia. Not even the Office for Budget Responsibility knows where this is going to land. But there is space for a support package of several billion, if required.

Newspapers and think tanks gave a rather cool response to the Spring Statement, perhaps reflecting a change in the level of expectation of assistance from government, after the extraordinary help provided during the pandemic.

For the chancellor this was more a case of "what we can do for now" rather than "whatever it takes". Taking both the energy support package and the tax adjustments made yesterday, the government has mitigated about a third of the squeeze from surging prices.

The pandemic support worked in its primary aim. It ensured that workers did not disconnect from their employers, and prolong a self-fulfilling high unemployment downturn. But coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, many of these workers now face significant cost of living difficulties.

The chancellor's decision to roll back £6bn of the National Insurance rise is concentrated on supporting those on just below average incomes. He did not, for example, choose to spend roughly the same amount on ensuring recipients of tax credits, benefits and pensions saw their income rise in line with inflation averaging 7% now, rather than the predetermined 3%.

Story continues

The net result of all that will be an increase in poverty which the Resolution Foundation think tank says has not been seen outside of a recession - a further 1.3 million in absolute poverty including 500,000 children.

Public sector pay is also being squeezed by rising inflation. Pay Review Bodies will decide the rise effective from next month, before the summer. The Treasury has previously indicated that pay should focus on the 2% inflation target rather than the actual rate of inflation.

Mr Sunak is also effectively squeezing public services by keeping the cash totals for spending, despite the surge in inflation. Depending on the measure of inflation, it could mean an effective £20bn cut against Spending Review plans according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, including £9.7bn for health and £1.7bn for defence.

This seems likely to be revisited too.

Overall the chancellor has kept back a tax revenue windfall, to deploy on soothing cost of living pressures for low paid workers, but not yet to spend on those on benefits or public sector workers.

It leaves options open for further support, but raises questions about the timing of policy. Under current plans, real incomes for state pensioners and tax credit recipients will be cut now, with a rise of 3%, but they will increase next year, reflecting high levels of inflation in excess of 8%, forecast for the autumn.

Likewise a tax cut of £5bn to help people's incomes has been timed for the pre-election year of 2024, yet a tax rise of £6bn is coming now at the same time the cost of living surges.

One issue for the Treasury is uncertainty about how fast energy prices and inflation will return to more normal levels. That is why they have made a big choice to hold back some firepower. The pressure to use that may come far more rapidly than expected.