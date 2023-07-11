Chancellor’s pension reforms to leave savers £1,300 worse off, official papers suggest

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt’s plan to force pensions to invest more in Britain will leave savers worse off, the Government’s own modelling suggests.

The Chancellor unveiled a raft of pension reforms on Monday night in a speech to the City bosses, including a voluntary “compact” among the biggest pension funds to invest 5pc of their assets in start-ups and private equity.

The Treasury has claimed the reforms could boost pension incomes by more than £1,000 extra per year.

But internal modelling has shown the very high fees charged by private equity firms could erase returns for pension savers.

Government analysis estimates that in the average scenario, before fees, a worker earning £30,000 and saving into a pension for 30 years would have a pot worth £283,800 if 5pc of the money were invested in private equity.

If it were only invested in stocks and bonds, it would be worth £273,300, Department for Work and Pensions analysis showed.

However, after fees are taken into account, a saver who did not invest in private equity would be £1,300 better off, it found.

This is because private equity firms charge much higher fees in exchange for their investment expertise. Fund managers investing in stocks normally charge an annual fee of between 0.5 to 1pc.

Private equity funds, which back companies that are not listed on the stock market, often charge a fee of 2pc, as well as a performance fee. This can be as high as 20pc if the fund delivers a return above 8pc.

Pension fees are currently capped at 0.75pc, but this does not include performance fees.

Pension pot for £30,000 earner (8pc contributions) assessing gross investment returns after 30 years (nominal prices)

Fee costs

The Government has suggested the pensions industry may be able to negotiate with private equity firms to charge just 1pc for annual management costs and 10pc for performance fees.

Laura Trott, the minister for pensions, said returns could vary and that the Government had taken reasonable assumptions in the report. She added that if 5pc private equity allocation replaced bonds instead of stocks, returns could be greater.

However, Rebecca O’Connor, of the provider Pensionbee, said she could not imagine pension funds being able to negotiate the numbers down so low.

She said: “It will be very difficult as there is a reason private equity firms charge such high rates – early stage growth businesses require a lot of research and you will not be able to reduce fees because the work involved will be the same.

“This is why these kinds of investments are not typically open to regular savers.”

She added: “We have to ask who these reforms are really for, when the models suggest the pay-off for savers could actually be quite low.”

It came as Jeremy Hunt appeared to overrule the City watchdog by proposing a relaxation of short-selling rules.



On Tuesday, The Treasury proposed to water down reporting requirements and public disclosure rules for short-sellers following a consultation.



Last month, The Telegraph revealed that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was opposed to any material relaxation of the EU-era regulations, with officials saying they wanted to retain key parts of the current rulebook in meetings with industry stakeholders.



Short selling is when traders borrow shares they believe will fall in price, selling them, and then waiting for the price to drop before buying it back. The trader then pockets the difference. It is a strategy commonly deployed by hedge funds.



The Treasury said it will increase the threshold above which traders are forced to report short positions to the FCA from 0.1pc to 0.2pc of total issued share capital.



It was understood that the FCA wanted to maintain the threshold at 0.1pc, arguing that it allowed it to obtain a fuller picture of what happens in financial markets and helped it to become more “data driven”.



The Treasury said the change “strikes a better balance between providing the FCA with sufficient data to carry out its functions, and appropriate burdens on reporting firms”.

