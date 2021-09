Chancellor pleads for more help from Durham after 2 men shot to death at NC Central

Two days after two men were shot to death in a parking lot, the chancellor of N.C. Central University said Monday he is pleading for more resources to fight violence in and around the Durham campus.

Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said campus police responded to Saturday’s shooting within seconds and saved lives. Speaking at a news conference, he said NCCU is a safe campus, but campus leaders can’t control what happens on the campus borders.

“However, what we cannot control are crimes on the streets of Durham and around the perimeter of our campus,” he said. “We are a public institution and an open campus. We cannot close up our campus with iron fences and gates.”

The news conference comes two days after two men were fatally shot in the parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on East Lawson Street. The shooting happened during a home football game against Winston-Salem State, and locked down the nearby O’Kelly Riddick Stadium.

Both men died at the hospital, police said. Police identified them as Shamori Brown, 21, and Tavis Rhodes, 18, both of Durham.

NCCU officials said Sunday that no one involved was part of the university community. Monday, police said the killings were not a random act. They said they are looking for a black Nissan Altima thought to have been involved in the incident.

“This press conference is a call to action,” Akinleye said. “We are pleading with our city, our county and state officials to commit to devoting more resources and attention to combating the issues of crime in Durham, so that the lives of those on our campus, in the neighborhoods around us and the larger Durham community can be protected.

“We will not live in fear or have our health and well being at risk due to gun violence and crime around our community,” he said. “It has to stop today.”

In the hours after the shooting, Durham and campus police escorted those in the stadium to their cars.

At Monday’s news conference, Student Body President Derrick Stanfield said the fatal shooting is “reflective of the growing issue of violence in the city of Durham and its overflow on our campus.”

Stanfield said he’s confident in the university’s commitment to keeping campus safe and student leaders will continue to assist university police in providing a safer environment for students.

Akinleye said the university has spent over $3 million on campus security, including installing over 900 360-degree cameras and requiring card-key entry for all buildings.

The campus police department is planning to host town hall meetings with students throughout the week to talk about safety of campus and share facts about this incident to dispel rumors on social media.

Previous requests rejected

At Monday’s news conference, Akinleye said the university asked the city to install gunshot surveillance technology. The company ShotSpotter had offered the city a free trial, which the Durham City Council rejected.

The chancellor said the city also could devote more patrols to the area.

This isn’t the first time the university has approached the city about policing, The News & Observer previously reported.

In 2014, NCCU trustees expressed support for Durham building a new police headquarters on Fayetteville Street.

The city put the headquarters downtown on Main Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about Saturday’s shootings call investigators at 919-560-4440 ext 29335 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

