Chancellor’s savings tax raid ensnares almost twice as many as last year

savings

The number of Britons paying savings tax has almost doubled in just one year, figures show.

Close to 1.8m people are now paying tax on interest earned from their savings.

Just 972,000 taxpayers paid tax on their savings in the 2021-2022 tax year, but the number jumped to 1,770,000 in 2022-23. The last time the figure was more than one million was in 2019-2020.

The figures, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, come after official data showed HMRC raked in £3.4billion from the Chancellor’s raid on savings.

More people are being caught out while the savings allowance remains frozen, despite rising savings rates and high levels of inflation.

Savers are now paying close to £2,000 a year in savings tax, up from £1,271 last year ––a jump of almost £700.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at stockbroker AJ Bell, which obtained the figures, said: “Nobody should be punished for holding a rainy day savings pot, and doubling the personal savings allowance would ensure households aren’t taxed on cash savings up to £20,000, based on current rates.

“Rising rates and a frozen personal savings allowance means some individuals are being taxed despite having relatively modest pots of cash set aside for a rainy day.

“With cash interest rates now above 5pc in some cases individuals with between £10,000 and £20,000 in cash can expect to pay tax on their savings interest. To add insult to injury, because inflation is so high, they aren’t even making a real return on their money – yet they are still being taxed.”

Former pensions minister, Baroness Ros Altmann, called on the Chancellor to increase the savings allowance threshold to encourage savers to reduce consumption.

She said: “Inflation is still so high and interest rates are not rewarding people enough for savings to maintain their real value.

“Then on top of that they lose more, another chunk of money in tax. I think there is a strong case for the Chancellor, as he has done with other tax thresholds in past years, to increase the threshold so that we encourage more people to save.

“In any case, if there is economic weakness to come, people are going to need savings.”

Currently, an additional-rate payer can earn no interest on savings before they begin to pay tax, but since 2016 a higher-rate payer has been able to claim £500 and a basic-rate payer £1,000 in interest payments.

At an interest rate of 5pc, a pot of just £20,000 will earn more than £1,000 if the interest is compounded monthly, triggering a tax bill for even modest earners in the lowest tax band.

Savers can utilise helpful tricks to protect some of their wealth from the tax grab. Up to £20,000 held in an ISA wrapper is exempt from the savings tax, as is up to £50,000 invested in premium bonds.

Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “Utilising a variety of tax efficient wrappers will be the best way to avoid paying tax on interest accrued from your savings.

“Similarly, if you are a couple you can hold wealth jointly therefore maximising both individual’s Personal Savings Allowance.”

Couples where one person is a basic-rate taxpayer can transfer savings to the lower rate payer, to take advantage of the full £1,000 savings allowance.

Mr Moore added that only 20pc of savers make use of their full Isa allowance, which can protect up to £20,000 in savings each tax year.

Neil Rayner, of advisers True Potential, said topping up a pension was also a good way to avoid paying savings tax. Paying into a pension can also help savers drop down a tax bracket.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.