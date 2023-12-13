Chancellor: Top priority is producing more college graduates to address Oklahoma’s business needs

Serving as a vice president in one of the country’s largest companies and in the public higher education sector has taught me that investing in the right team is essential. Oklahoma’s investment in higher education defines your future workforce.

Data from Unlocking Career Success, an initiative of the U.S. Education, Commerce and Labor departments, forecasts that 70% of jobs across the country will require education beyond high school by 2027. In Oklahoma, more than half of our 100 critical occupations ― and each of the top 29 highest-paying professions ― require an associate degree or higher.

The state system of higher education is focused on supporting student success and increasing college degree completion in high-demand fields. Continued investment in young Oklahomans and in higher education is necessary. While we have increased bachelor’s degree production in STEM disciplines by 42% and nursing degree and certificate production by more than 26% over the last decade, we need more engineers, computer scientists, doctors, nurses and teachers.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently approved a budget request for an increased investment of 12.2% for FY25. This increase will support crucial workforce development initiatives, providing funds to increase enrollment and graduation in STEM disciplines and expand nursing education program and medical residency capacity to address the state’s shortage of nurses and doctors. Funds will be used to re-engage adult learners, including additional scholarships for adult students nearing completion of a college degree or pursuing an industry-recognized micro-credential or certificate.

Our budget request includes full funding for concurrent enrollment, which allows eligible high school students to complete college coursework. Funding also will support the Inspired to Teach program, which is specifically designed to recruit more students into the teaching field and help keep them in Oklahoma classrooms.

The state regents seek support for performance-based institutional allocations to address operational needs and rising risk management costs, strengthen college access and academic success services for students, and fund strategic collaborations and shared services to drive long-term efficiencies across the state system. The budget request also includes capital funding for deferred facility maintenance and system and structure upgrades to enhance campus safety and cybersecurity.

Higher education provides an exceptional return on investment for both individual Oklahomans and for our state. U.S. Census Bureau data show a substantial difference in employment rates and annual earnings for Oklahoma college graduates. The labor participation rate for residents with a bachelor’s degree is 17.2 percentage points higher than for those with only a high school diploma, and college graduates command higher salaries. Median annual income for associate and bachelor’s degree holders is 14% and 51% higher, respectively, than for those with only a high school diploma.

Of Oklahomans who graduate from our state system colleges and universities, 96% remain and work here one year after graduation, serving in our labor force and contributing in their communities. We also are retaining the vast majority of our STEM graduates. Of STEM degree earners, more than 84% remain in our workforce one year after graduation.

Producing more college graduates to address the needs of Oklahoma’s business community is our top priority and central to the success of our Blueprint 2030 strategic plan.

We are deeply thankful for the support public higher education received last year, and we developed our FY25 budget request to honor that investment by building on successful workforce development initiatives and supporting ongoing academic and operational innovations at our public colleges and universities.

Allison D. Garrett

Allison D. Garrett is chancellor of the Oklahoma state system of higher education.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma regents focused on supporting workforce needs