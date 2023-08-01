Chances dialed back for tropical system to form in Atlantic, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center continues to project a medium chance an Atlantic system could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the area of disorganized thunderstorms is related to a low pressure system located about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

“Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next two to three days while the system moves northwestward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

Its path takes up into the middle of the Atlantic so it is no threat to land.

Forecasters give it a 40% chance to form in the next two days, and 50% chance in the next seven.

If it were to spin up into named-storm status, it could become Tropical Storm Emily, the fifth named system of the Atlantic hurricane season that runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

The NHC also continues to report on a system with 0% chance of formation but sporting gale-force winds in the western Atlantic several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The nontropical low pressure system that emerged off the coast of the Carolinas over the weekend has now merged with a frontal system, and not expected to develop further.

While the season’s tropical systems have not been a major threat to Florida so far, the state has been producing its own series of severe weather of late.

Monday’s storm systems bubbled up over Central and South Florida causing havoc on the highways in the afternoon and several warnings with winds up to 60 mph and hail along with flood advisories with 2-4 inches dropping in a short amount of time along the east coast from Volusia County down to Palm Beach County.

Last week, rainfall associated with a tropical wave doused the state as it moved up the coast and into the southeast U.S. dropping as much as 5 inches in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

