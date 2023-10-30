Chances drop for tropical depression to form near Bahamas; odds spike for disturbance in Caribbean

A tropical depression off the Bahamas looks unlikely to develop into a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said Monday in its 2 p.m. Eastern time update. The center is also tracking an area in the eastern Caribbean.

The system near the Bahamas, currently about 100 miles east of the northern Bahamas, was producing gale-force winds and expected to move west-northwest Monday, then north and northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 2 p.m. Monday, its chances of developing had dropped to 10% in the next two to seven days, down from 70% just one day earlier.

The system is projected to soon meet unfavorable conditions for development as it nears an area of dry air and strong upper-level winds, both of which hinder storm development.

Meanwhile, conditions look more favorable for a tropical depression to develop in the central or southwestern Caribbean this week, and head west in the direction of Nicaragua, Honduras and Belize.

The potential depression could form from an area of low pressure that was located south of Puerto Rico on Monday. It has a 60% chance of developing in the next seven days, up from 20% just 24 hours ago. It was given a 20% chance of developing in the next two days.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 19 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The remaining storm names for 2023 are Vince and Whitney. If all those names end up being used this season, the National Hurricane Center would turn to the supplemental list of names from the World Meteorological Association. In previous years, the Greek alphabet was used for additional storm names — which had only happened twice before — during the record-shattering hurricane seasons in 2005 and 2020.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.