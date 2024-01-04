Chances for light, slushy snow accumulation in Kentucky possible heading into the weekend

There’s a chance Kentucky could see snow accumulation early in the upcoming weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting chances of snowfall late Friday night into Saturday morning. But confidence in the storm remains low and the NWS gave Lexington a 12% chance of getting 1 or more inches of snow.

The chance for snow has decreased as the week has gone on: on Wednesday the NWS gave Lexington a 50% chance of getting 1 or more inches of snow, with some other areas reaching 55% chances.

The best chances for snow accumulation are near or north of I-64, according to the NWS. Quick, slushy snow accumulations could create difficult driving conditions.

Quick slushy snow accumulations possible late Fri night into Sat morning, mainly along and north of I-64. Difficult driving conditions possible at times. pic.twitter.com/zfZOLNwaXD — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 4, 2024

Dry conditions are expected Thursday and Friday and temperatures are expected to be between the high 30s and high 40s. The NWS said light rain is possible for Saturday night and Sunday.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey described the forecasted storm as a quick-hitting wet snowfall. He expected a large area of the state to go under a winter weather advisory Friday night into Saturday morning.

The new future radar from the Hi Res NAM seems to have a decent handle on things. This is from 7pm Friday-7am Saturday and shows best snow in the Bluegrass Region into northern/northeastern Kentucky. Areas of a mix and some freezing rain in the valleys of eastern Ky. #kywx pic.twitter.com/NJ1BVJ7yZE — Chris Bailey️ (@Kentuckyweather) January 4, 2024

Bailey also highlighted a storm trailing behind the incoming system, which possibly includes high winds, a wintry mix, heavy rain and chances for a quick freeze up.