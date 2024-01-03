What are the chances of a major snowstorm for North Jersey this weekend? The latest

As we get closer to the upcoming weekend's winter storm, meteorologists are still uncertain about what exactly we are in for in New Jersey.

They do know that we are expecting a potentially impactful storm with heavy precipitation and gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service the storm is supposed to hit sometime between Saturday evening and Saturday night, tapering off into Sunday.

The National Weather Service has been reluctant to predict inch counts so far. AccuWeather on Wednesday tweeted that New York City could get 1 to 3 inches but a "high percentage" of it going to 3 to 6 inches, and a "small percentage" of more than that. Steven DiMartino, meteorologist at NY NJ PA Weather, said northern areas of the state could be looking at 6 to 12 inches.

Plenty of uncertainty remains on Wednesday. The focus right now is on the type of precipitation and how much.

Rain or snow for North Jersey, or both?

"Right now, were trying to determine where it is going to rain, where it is going to snow, where it will rain and then change over to snow," said Bryan Ramsey, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

New Jersey: Hospitals reinstate masking and visitor restrictions as COVID, flu and RSV spread

For those north of I-78 and I-80, it is likely you will see moderate snowfall. South of I-78 the type of precipitation becomes quite uncertain, according to Eric Hoeflich of the National Weather Service.

"If the storm hugs the coast, it will be more of a warmer rainy solution. If the system tracks a little bit farther offshore, we could see some more snow," said Hoeflich. "That is what we're trying to iron out over the next 24-36 hours and then well get the specific amounts."

As for wind, those inland could see gusts up to 20-30 mph and those along the coast could see gusts up to 45-50 mph.

Although we are still awaiting precipitation amount predictions, the forecast has remained pretty consistent since the National Weather Service began tracking it.

"The going thinking has been more of a snow event for the interior. The inner south corridor will be mostly a mix and coastal New Jersey and Delaware will be mainly a rain event," said Hoeflich. "We have been pretty consistent with that prediction, and we are watching how things play out."

"We picked up on this quite a while ago. The chance of this occurring has stayed steady," said Ramsey. "The chance has always been there, the potentially is certainly increasing for an impactful event, it's just where and how much."

Winter storm preparation

As you prepare for this storm, keep an eye on national and local forecasts over the next couple of days for more accurate precipitation predictions.

According to Hoeflich, a significant amount of snowfall could save North Jersey from more flooding. However, if the storm were to trend warmer and bring more rainfall there could be a potential for floods.

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the potential for coastal flooding as well, especially during the high tides on Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning.

A long-awaited snowstorm

If in fact this storm turns out to be a snowy one, many North Jerseyans will breathe a sigh of relief as it has been a long time without any significant snowfall.

Last winter was a significantly mild one with a statewide average temperature of 38.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the second mildest of the past 128 winters, according to the Rutgers Weather Network.

No snow fell in October or November of 2022 and the statewide snow total for last winter stands at 3.0 inches, 17.2 inches below normal and the second lowest snow total on record.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How much snow to expect in NJ this weekend in latest forecast