Chances of rain continue for metro Phoenix. Here's what to expect

After a wet night across metro Phoenix, officials said there were chances of showers and isolated storms on Friday.

Some areas of Maricopa and Gila counties could continue to see scattered showers and weak thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. There was a 40-60% of showers across south-central Arizona and only a 20-40% chance across the lower deserts.

Overnight, rainfall totals varied from 0.25-0.75 inch, according to the weather service. However, east Mesa and Apache Junction recorded more than 1 inch of rain.

Metro Phoenix was expected to begin drying and warming up as the weekend approached. High temperatures were expected to reach the upper 50s to mid-60s in the lower deserts on Friday afternoon, which is about 5 degrees below normal, according to the weather service.

The weather service said another weather system was set to hit Arizona in the middle or end of next week.

