Here are the chances of snow accumulation this weekend (but only in northwest NJ)

Rain is likely to return in North Jersey on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said the Garden State will mostly experience dry conditions in the day on Saturday with the highs in 40 degrees and low in 30 degrees.

By the night moderate rain is expected to move around the state into Sunday morning.

The temperature is expected to drop the lower 30’s on Sunday, Brian said.

Some rain could mix with light snow in parts of New Jersey on Monday, though no accumulation is expected.

According to the NWS, there is a 65% chance of 0.1 inches of snow or more in Sussex County. There's a 42% chance of an inch, and 23% chance of 2 inches. Parsippany has a 45% chance of 0.1 inches and 10% chance of an inch.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ snow chances low for the weekend weather forecast