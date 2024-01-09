Our chances for snow across Western Washington as blizzard rolls into passes

A blizzard warning at the passes kicks off what’s shaping up to be an active week of weather across Western Washington this week.

The blizzard warning will be in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m. That means sustained winds or frequent gusts around 35 miles an hour and a quarter-mile of visibility for at least three hours at a time.

During that period, snow will be heavy and winds could approach 50 miles an hour. Over the last 24 hours, the passes have seen around a foot to a foot-and-a-half of snow snowfall, with another one to two feet expected through Wednesday. If you don’t have to travel through that area in these conditions, it’s advised that you delay your trips, as conditions will be dangerous.

In the lowlands, high winds left thousands without power early Tuesday morning, with winds gusting close to 55 miles an hour for the South Sound and Southwest Interior of Western Washington. That will continue through the day with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms on tap.

So, what about lowland snow? According to KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard, there’s a chance for some pockets of wet snow in Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma early in the morning. As temperatures increase, that will turn to rain.

Then on Thursday, there could be a band of snow in Western Washington moving south. However, our better bet for widespread snow would be on Friday and Saturday.

For those days, the cold air will be over all of Western Washington, and then a wetter system will move through. Details are still coming together, but Friday and Saturday would be the time where accumulating snow across most of the region would be likely. Highs on Friday and Saturday would be in the upper-20s and lower-30s with overnight lows in the 20s.

Of note is the significant range of snow potential, and even the chances that the heaviest snow misses Western Washington to the south. We hope to fine-tune this forecast over the next couple of days.



