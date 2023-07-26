Chances for system near Florida fall, but hurricane center tracks 2 more

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye on a system in the Atlantic with a small chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the Florida coast, but is also eyeing two more systems in the Atlantic.

In its 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday tropical outlook, the NHC said the weak trough of low pressure was located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, but is expected to migrate toward the U.S. in the coming week.

“Significant development of this system appears unlikely while it moves move west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days,” forecasters said.

The NHC dropped its predictions to only a 10% chance to form into a tropical system in the next seven days.

Another system the NHC has been tracking has entered the Caribbean Sea after dropping heavy rain on the Lesser Antilles. It’s now west of the Windward Islands with disorganized showers and thunderstorms and continuing a speedy path west.

“Development of this system is not expected while it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean during the next few days,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 0% chance to form into a tropical depression in the next two to seven days.

The NHC began tracking a third system late Tuesday in the far eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The tropical wave is located south of the Cape Verde Islands, but the NHC said it could develop later this week as it moves west toward the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The NHC gives it a 20% chance to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days.

If any of the systems spin up to named-storm power, they could become Tropical Storm Emily.

The 2023 hurricane season has seen four named storms so far with only one hurricane, Hurricane Don, which was a Category 1 hurricane that petered out in the north Atlantic on Monday.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

