Chances of winning Premium Bond prize hits 15-year high

The chances of winning with Premium Bonds are at a 15-year high as NS&I is set to pump an extra £30m into the prize pot.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) is putting the prize fund rate on Premium Bonds, the country’s favourite savings product, up from 3.7pc to 4pc, its highest rate since 2007.

The odds on each £1 bond have shortened to 22,000 to one from 24,000 to one, giving savers the best chance of winning for 15 years, with more than 460,000 extra prizes up for grabs.

The changes will take effect in August and will mean 77 savers will win £100,000 prizes in the draw, up from 71 in July.

The most common prizes will remain £100 and £50, with more than 1.875 million savers winning each every month.

But the odds of claiming £1m have not changed as only two savers will win the top prize each month.

The Direct Saver and Income Bonds rates are also being increased from July 13, up to 3.4pc from 2.85, while the Investment Account has jumped from 0.6pc to 0.85pc.

Chief executive Dax Harkins said he was “delighted” that the Premium Bonds odds were improving, benefiting millions of NS&I customers.

He said: “Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s favourite savings products and I’m delighted that we’re able to improve the odds to the best they have been in almost 15 years, with more prizes, more excitement and more life changing wins for savers up and down the country.”

The rates rises come just a day after NS&I’s annual accounts revealed it had mistakenly paid £2m to savers who received an interest rate increase early.

The Treasury-backed bank paid 3,265 customers with guaranteed growth and income bonds the equivalent of £600 each, but will not ask them to pay it back.

