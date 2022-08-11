Chandler boy says he was sexually assaulted at his apartment complex; investigation underway

Chandler Police Department.

Chandler police said an investigation is underway after a man reportedly led a boy away from his bus stop and sexually assaulted him in July near Warner and McQueen roads at an apartment complex.

The boy told police a man driving a golf cart approached him at his apartment complex. The man reportedly took the boy to a different location of the complex and sexually assaulted him.

According to Chandler police, officers went to the apartment complex on Wednesday morning to canvas the neighborhood and gave residents a letter regarding the case information.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark eyes. Police said the man wore a dark blue or black shirt with lettering on it with dark blue or black pants.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police search for man suspected of sexually assaulting boy in Chandler