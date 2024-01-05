Chandler court dismisses woman's appeal to keep 13 dogs after 55 were rescued from her home

A Chandler woman who had her dogs seized from her home after being accused of abusing them in September 2023 had her appeal to have 13 of the dogs returned to her denied on Thursday.

Matthew Burdick, a city spokesman, said April McLaughlin, who also goes by Sydney McKinley, appealed the city court's ruling to terminate her ownership of the dogs in October. McKinley had until Tuesday, Jan. 2 to file a memorandum explaining why the court's decision to end her ownership rights over the dogs wasn't legal.

McKinley eventually filed a motion to extend the deadline to file the memorandum, but the court denied the motion and dismissed her appeal to keep the dogs.

Burdick noted that the court's Thursday decision meant the Arizona Humane Society, which took custody of the dogs in the interim, could begin placing the dogs with former owners, trust rescue partners, or put them up for adoption.

A Chandler Municipal Court judge ruled against McLaughlin's first bid to regain custody of the dogs in a hearing on Oct. 11.

In a message sent to The Arizona Republic in October, the Arizona Humane Society said that it has been caring for the dogs seized from McLaughlin’s residence for more than a month. It added that those dogs required medical attention and special mobility assistance due to McLaughlin's care.

The Humane Society previously said it had already reunited more than 40 dogs with their former owners or rescue groups and were hoping to give the animals still in their care that same experience.

McLaughlin ran an animal rescue out of her Chandler home until Sept. 22, when police got a warrant to search her home. Chandler police had received multiple complaints of animal abuse on the property.

During the search, officers found that none of the 55 dogs had access to water and the residence was filled with urine and feces. They also found five dead dogs in a freezer.

The Arizona Humane Society said the dogs are the true victims in this case and urged Arizona residents to advocate for stronger laws against animal abuse.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler court dismisses appeal from April McLaughlin to keep 13 dogs