Chandler man arrested in stabbing, dismemberment of Neb. teen whose remains found in bonfire pile

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle.

Authorities have booked a man they say is responsible for the “malicious” death of a Nebraska teen found slain last month in Tonto National Forest.

Anthonie Ruinard Jr., 37, of Chandler, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death and dismemberment of Parker League, 18, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, League’s remains were identified using dental records after they were recovered June 12 at the national forest. His remains, court documents added, were found in a bonfire pile in a spot known as “the pit” in the Bulldog Canyon’s off-highway area.

Court documents show an unknown sharp instrument was used to stab League multiple times in his back. An unknown sharp weapon was used to dismember League, with his head and hands removed and placed near his legs, court documents reveal.

The grisly case had been previously described as “malicious” by the Sheriff’s Office, though no details had been released until Thursday’s announcement of Ruinard’s arrest.

League’s family reported him missing to Mesa police on June 12, when he was to return to Nebraska from Arizona, court documents show. League had taken a flight on June 9 to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, court documents noted.

Detectives on the case obtained video footage from multiple locations where League’s bank card was used after he was found dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A Chandler gas station’s June 6 video footage showed the last time League would be seen alive, capturing him and Ruinard leaving the store together in a black 2019 Dodge Challenger, the agency detailed.

The gas station was a few miles from Ruinard’s home, court documents added.The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to whether detectives suspect the victim was not willingly in the company of the suspect. Court documents, however, reveal video surveillance shows the victim and suspect in the early morning hours of June 11 arrived separately at a Phoenix nightclub but left together.

A 2022 Tesla Model X was also seen in video footage and both it and the Challenger were found to be registered as owned by Ruinard, according to court documents.

Charging documents reveal a human blood spot the size of a basketball was found in the Challenger’s trunk, along with blood on the vehicle’s rear bumper.

The suspect told investigators he met the victim at a Circle K and purchased bank cards from him, according to court documents.

Ruinard was found in possession of cocaine worth about $27,000, according to charging documents.

Ruinard is facing nine other charges, the Sheriff’s Office listed:

Two counts of narcotic drug possession for sale.

One count of drug possession equipment for manufacturing.

One count of narcotic drug manufacture.

Two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

One count theft of a credit card.

One count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

One count of abandonment/concealing dead body or parts.

Ruinard was convicted of armed robbery in 2006, as well as misconduct involving weapons, and theft, both in 2008, according to Maricopa County court records.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ruinard was being held on a $2 million bond, according to jail and court records. Ruinard has a preliminary hearing set for July 14, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Anthonie Ruinard Jr.held in Parker League's stabbing, dismemberment