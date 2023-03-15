Chandler man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in family's apartment

Chandler Police Department.

A Chandler man was arrested Tuesday after what police are calling a domestic-violence shooting that killed his wife.

Neighbors who lived in the man's apartment complex called the Chandler Police Department on Tuesday just after 11:20 a.m. to report that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Mohammed Alkurdi, shot his wife, police said.

Officers found Alkurdi standing near the apartment leasing office with his four children who were all under the age of 9, according to a news release from Chandler police.

Alkurdi was arrested without incident after one of the children reportedly told a responding officer her dad shot her mom, police said. The man then confirmed to the officer he shot his wife, police said.

Officers then entered the apartment unit and found a woman, whose identity was not released by police, in the master closet suffering from critical gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene after Chandler fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, according to the police news release.

A gun was found in the master bedroom along with evidence of two gunshots being fired, one of them having struck the woman, police said.

Investigators later learned all four of the children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation found there was a history of violence at the apartment, with the police having been called to the apartment on March 11 following reports of a verbal argument. The wife later disclosed to a friend that she did not tell the police about her husband threatening her with a knife during the argument, according to police.

Alkurdi was booked into a Maricopa County jail on charges of first-degree homicide. Additional charges of child endangerment were being investigated, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler man arrested, accused of killing wife