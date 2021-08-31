Chandler man charged for assault on deputy

Aug. 31—A 31-year-old Chandler was jailed Saturday for physically assaulting a Henderson County Deputy while he was being arrested on a local charge and existing warrant.

Jeffery Dean Laymance was booked for fleeing an officer and two counts of assault on a public servant. He remained in custody on Monday, with bond set at $34,500. Laymance was also held on a fugitive from justice warrant from White County, Arkansas, stemming from an illegal possession of firearms arrest.

Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 5 p.m. on Skyline Drive in Chandler concerning an intoxicated man causing problems.

"We went out there, made contact with the individual who had some warrants out on him," Hillhouse said. "He took off running."

Laymance ran into the house, where officers caught him and arrested him.

"During the arrest, he was placed in the patrol vehicle and started to bang his head and harm himself," Hillhouse said.

When deputies opened the door to get him to stop, he head butted one of the officers multiple times.

Laymance was previously involved in a 2017 Anderson County incident in which he was charged with abduction of his 10 month-old-son from the child's grandparents, who were the legal guardians.

At the time, an Amber Alert was issued from Anderson County for the missing child, who was later found safe in White County, Arkansas.

White County deputies had received a message from the FBI regarding the Amber Alert saying a possible suspect's car had been pinged in their area. They located the vehicle with the child in a car seat.

Anderson County warrants were issued for Laymance and the child's 24-year-old mother.