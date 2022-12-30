Chandler man sentenced, fined for importing 20,000 counterfeit N95 masks

The PPE would not sufficiently safeguard frontline workers at a facility serving military veterans, the U.S. Department of Justice explained.

A federal judge sentenced and fined a Chandler man for importing tens of thousands of counterfeit N95 masks to a vendor serving military veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Forrest Cohn, 68, pled guilty to the felony offense of entry of goods by means of false statements, according to the Department of Justice. Cohn was sentenced Dec. 21 by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution, including $8,028 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the department said.

On Oct. 29, 2020, Cohn imported 3M brand masks from China using shipping labels and papers misrepresenting the merchandise as N95 to disguise them as goods not subject to duties and inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the department.

Federal officers inspected Cohn's shipment at a Phoenix mail facility with 3M confirming on Nov. 3, 2020, that the imported masks were counterfeit, the Department of Justice said.

"Counterfeits create risks to the user because the seals can be ill-fitting and the masks less effective," read a statement from the department. "The N95 mask is designed for health care workers as the fit and seal minimize the transference of COVID."

Counterfeit masks were seized on Nov. 23, 2020, from a Veteran Affairs Medical Center warehouse in Minneapolis by Department of Veteran Affairs agents and a 3M representative, according to the Department of Justice.

Cohn sold more than 20,000 masks to an unwitting third-party vendor that supplied the medical center, according to the department.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DOJ sentences, fines Chandler man for importing counterfeit N95 masks