Chandler man suspected of assaulting Mesa man and stealing his car

Chandler Police Department.

Chandler police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a 70-year-old Mesa man, then stealing his car and continuing to commit various crimes in Queen Creek and Gilbert.

Sgt. Emma Huenneke, a Police Department spokesperson, said officers responded to a neighborhood near McQueen and Cooper roads on Monday where they found the injured Mesa man. The man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Court documents say 33-year-old Eric Lartigue of Chandler drove to Queen Creek where he tried to break into his father's home. Lartigue's father called 911 to report his son's attempted break-in, court documents say.

Court documents say Chandler officers found Lartigue driving the stolen car in Queen Creek and arrested him without incident. During a police interrogation, Lartigue told officers he had schizophrenia and was hearing voices telling him Mexicans were sexually assaulting his sister, court documents say.

Court documents say Lartigue punched and kicked the Mesa man before stealing his car.

Lartigue was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault and one count of theft of a means of transportation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler man suspected of assaulting Mesa man and stealing his car