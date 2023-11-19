Chandler officer shoots woman twice in the chest, says she reached for firearm

A Chandler officer fired gunshots at a woman after police said she grabbed her weapon during an encounter with the officer. The woman survived her injuries, and the officer was uninjured, according to police.

Authorities identified the woman as Renata Eldred, who is 50 years old.

Police said on Nov. 17, just after 6 p.m., Chandler Police Department officers responded to a "disorderly subject" in the area of 56th Street and Ray Road. Police said Eldred was demonstrating disorderly behavior toward other people in the parking lot.

Police officials said that upon arrival, an officer contacted Eldred in a vehicle and saw she had an unholstered firearm near her. Police said the officer gave her commands not to touch her weapon, but she grabbed the weapon and "made a threatening move with it" toward the officer.

Police said the officer fired two shots at her, which struck her in the upper chest. Police said she was taken into custody and medical aid was provided.

Police said the officer was not injured.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Eldred was booked into a Maricopa County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

