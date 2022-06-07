Chandler police arrest man officers shot at suspected of pulling a gun on officers

Chandler police arrested a man on Monday whom officers fired at after he pulled a gun from his waistband and fled from police last week, court documents indicate.

The man was identified as Raymond Harding, 27, and court records state he "admitted to having no injuries" after police shot at him Wednesday evening.

Documents state that Harding was present when a person was "causing a scene and acting disorderly" at a Little Caesars Pizza located near North Arizona Avenue and Erie Street. The person left with their 12-year-old son and said Harding followed them, court documents state.

They exchanged words — including a racial slur made by the person — and when the person was driving away, Harding raised his shirt, exposing a gun, according to court documents. The person said they felt threatened and reported the incident.

Two officers arrived and contacted Harding who was standing outside of the restaurant. He matched the description provided by the person who reported the incident, according to court documents. Harding raised his hands but denied having a gun when officers asked him to keep his hands in the air.

Harding walked away, disobeying commands and then he started running. Body camera footage shows that while officers were running after him, Harding pulled a gun from his waistband and turned towards them, according to court documents.

The Arizona Republic has submitted a request for this footage.

Both officers fired at Harding as they were "fearing for their lives and the lives of the citizens in the area," court documents state. Harding ran away and was not located till days later.

He was identified after officials obtained prints from a car that was found to be affiliated with the suspect in the case. Harding matched the suspect shown in surveillance video and body camera footage, court documents state.

Officials also searched a backyard that Harding jumped into and found a handgun.

Harding is not permitted to own or have a gun on his person since he is a convicted felon, according to court documents. He also has an active warrant for a domestic violence case involving a firearm in Pinal County.

Story continues

He was charged on suspicion of two counts on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count on aggravated assault from an adult on a minor, one count on possession of weapon by a prohibited person and one count on disorderly conduct for recklessly handling, displaying or discharging a weapon.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police arrest man officers shot at as he fled, pulled a gun