Chandler police arrest three men in connection to many catalytic converter thefts

The Chandler Police Department arrested three suspects who are allegedly connected to multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Chandler.

On Feb. 22 officers were called to a scene near Alma School Road and Erie Street after a person found the suspects stealing a catalytic converter from their truck, according to police. The suspects pointed a gun at the truck owner and left the area in a BMW.

Police located the BMW and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued eastbound on Chandler Boulevard. The BMW was then abandoned in a commercial parking in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Gilbert Road.

With descriptions from the suspects police found them and arrested them. Officers said they found a firearm, ten catalytic converters and a battery-operated saw inside the BMW.

Chandler Police determined the men were connected to two other catalytic converter thefts that occurred Sunday in Chandler, and are investigating them for multiple catalytic converter thefts around the Valley.

Catalytic converter theft increasing in the Valley

There has been a rise of catalytic converter thefts over the past two years.

The Chandler Police Department said on Monday they have arrested nine people in connection to thefts of this part in the past 30 days. The arrests come almost a month after Phoenix police arrested a 25-year-old who admitted to stealing multiple catalytic converters.

A study from BeenVerified states in Arizona there were 30 catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 142 in 2020 and 2,046 in 2021.

Converters are a target of robberies as these contain valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Palladium sold for about $500 an ounce in 2016 but was valued around $2,500 Monday, according to MoneyMetals.com. Rhodium sold for $640 an ounce over five years ago and was valued around $12,000 in September.

The theft of this part can be done in minutes and it can be sold to recyclers for $50 to $250 each, according to BeenVerified. The cost to repair catalytic converters is between $1,000 and $3,000.

To prevent these thefts parking inside or in well-lit areas or places with high traffic is encouraged. Installing a security camera is also an option.

Another way to deter this crime is to get the VIN number or license plate etched onto the converter so police can track it if it gets stolen. There are also guards available for purchase that make the converter harder to remove.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police arrest three suspects of catalytic converter thefts