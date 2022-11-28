Chandler police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting

According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place.

Authorities have identified 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad as the suspect who died from an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Nov. 23.

According to Chandler police, Smestad was armed and disobeyed officer's commands at a home in the 2900 block of East Folley Place.

Police said a person, who wasn't home, called to say they had seen a man on a camera who appeared to be burglarizing their home around noon. Officers who arrived at the scene were standing near the home's garage door and confronted Smestad when he opened it and ran back inside, police said.

Later, Smestad left the home through its backyard armed with "some sort of rifle," and disobeyed the commands of two officers who told him to disarm and then shot at him, Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said.

Smestad was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Chandler Police noted that both of the officers who shot at Smestad were wearing body cameras that were activated and the footage from those cameras is expected to be released in the second week of December.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler Police identify suspect who died in officer-involved shooting