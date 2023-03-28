Chandler police: Man in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend, stealing Mustang

Police arrested on Tuesday a man they were searching for after they said he shot his former girlfriend during an altercation before he fled in a stolen Mustang, prompting a brief lockdown of nearby schools on Monday morning.

Alan Hunter Burgener, 40, was wanted in connection with the incident and was considered armed and dangerous, Chandler police said.

At 10:33 a.m. Monday, officers found a woman with injuries that were not life-threatening when they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North Santa Anna and West Harrison streets near North Dobson Road in Chandler, according to police. She was taken to a hospital.

The woman was injured after a gun was fired during a fight between her and her former boyfriend, identified as Burgener, according to police. Chandler police spokesperson Sgt. Emma Huenneke said it was not clear whether Burgener intended to shoot at the woman.

Burgener fled, broke into a nearby apartment and then stole a silver 2017 Ford Mustang convertible bearing Washington license plate BHF3410, police said.

At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Chandler police confirmed on Twitter that Burgener had been taken into custody. Police said that a shooting did occur, but neither Burgener nor the officers involved were injured.

We can confirm that Alan Burgener is in custody. An officer involved shooting did occur, but neither Alan nor the involved officers were injured. There will be a heavy police presence in the area while this investigation is conducted. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 28, 2023

Police said Burgener is a known drug user and does not currently have a permanent residence but has family ties and contacts to Mesa.

In 2013, according to Maricopa County Superior Court records, Burgener was convicted of the misdemeanor offense of trafficking of stolen property. He was also convicted of minor drug charges in 2003 and 2013, court records show.

The incident where Burgener's ex-girlfriend was hurt led to nearby schools being placed on lockdown and a shelter-in-place for residents.

