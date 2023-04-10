Chandler police: Man dead after trying to kidnap woman near Filiberto's

Chandler police

One man was dead after he tried to kidnap a woman on Sunday early morning at a mall in Chandler, according to police.

Chandler police said the incident happened just after midnight near a Filiberto's at the shopping center located near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers received a call from a witness who said a man pulled a woman out of a car, forced her into his truck and then fled the scene.

Officers said they later found a white truck matching the witness' description going north on Arizona Avenue and then west on Germann Road at high speeds, police said. The truck then pulled into the driveway of an apartment complex as police followed.

Police said the truck suddenly stopped and a woman ran out of the passenger side toward an officer. The man also came out of the truck, pulled out a handgun from his waist and killed himself, police said.

Police did not release the identity of the man. No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police: Man dead after trying to kidnap woman