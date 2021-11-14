Chandler police: Man shot and killed following road rage confrontation

Chandler Police Department

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon following what police say was a confrontation with another driver at the intersection of Gilbert and Germann roads in Chandler, according to police.

Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department said units were dispatched at 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The shooter was taken into custody, police said.

According to McClimans, the two drivers had engaged in a road rage confrontation and one of them fired his gun when the victim walked back toward the shooter's car while both vehicles were stopped at a red light.

Police determined the victim was unarmed, according to McClimans.

McClimans said the shooter fired multiple times, and one of the bullets struck another car during the incident. The people inside the vehicle were not injured and the vehicle is being processed by police to collect evidence, McClimans said.

Roads will remain closed for the next few hours while detectives investigate, McClimans said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police: Man fatally shot following road rage confrontation