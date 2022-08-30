Chandler police offers reward for information on fatal drag racing incident

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Chandler police are seeking help in finding a vehicle involved in a drag racing incident that left a man dead on Thursday near Gilbert Road and Chandler Heights Road.

Police were called to the area after a Chevy Camaro lost control, rolled over and collided into a block wall around 1:30 p.m., according to a Chandler police news release. The driver, identified as Mahad Zara, 32, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died that evening.

Before Zara lost control, he and another driver were racing northbound on Gilbert Road from Riggs Road at speeds of 80 to 90 mph, according to the release.

Witnesses described the other vehicle involved as a gray or charcoal Dodge-type sports car. The other driver did not stop after the collision and continued traveling northbound.

Video surveillance gathered by detectives shows both sports cars traveling at "extreme speed" before the crash, the release states.

Chandler police asked for the community's assistance to identify the Dodge-type sports car. Authorities are also looking for more witnesses and video surveillance from vehicle dash-mounted cameras.

"Information that leads to the location of the Dodge-type sports car or driver may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000," police said in the release.

Those who spoke with officers on Thursday, but didn't provide contact information, are asked to get in touch with police.

The Chandler Police Department can be reached at 480-782-4130 or at their website at www.chandlerazpd.gov/contact/.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police offers reward for information on fatal racing incident

