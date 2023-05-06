Chandler police release body camera video of man killed by officers in March

Chandler police released footage, as well as a briefing, on Friday in connection to the death of 39-year-old Richard Ring after he was shot by police on March 29.

Officers responded to calls of a robbery near Alma School and Warner roads at about 11:52 a.m. They received reports that a man had shoplifted from a store and fought with an employee before fleeing out the back, according to the original police report.

The man, later identified as Ring, had last been seen hopping into the backyard of a nearby home in a neighborhood located behind the business.

Upon arrival, police saw Ring jumping residential fences, and then he entered into one of the houses, Chandler police spokesperson Det. Eva Zermeno said in the video briefing Friday.

"As officers surrounded the home, Ring exited the homes into the backyard porch, holding a large kitchen knife in his hands," Zermeno said.

Zermeno also stated that Ring had significant injuries to his throat area and was bleeding profusely.

Body camera footage shared by Chandler police showed Ring exit the home, where he was met by police telling him to put his hands above his head and to drop the knife.

Ring can be heard in the video saying, "I have to kill myself." Officers attempt to talk Ring down, as another officer tried to use a stun gun on him.

The point of view from the officer who shot Ring, a 21-year vet with the Desert Breeze precinct, police said, shows Ring repeating what he had said about taking his life. In the video, officers try to reason with Ring, and as they surround him, Ring says something and is later shot.

Police said Ring was shot for failing to follow police commands and advancing toward officers with the knife in hand.

Zermeno said in the video that the investigation is the subject of both an internal and criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Video: Chandler police shoot man after he advances with knife in hand