Chandler police release footage of officers shooting at man suspected of pulling a gun on them

Chandler police released body camera footage of officers firing at a man they say pulled a gun from his waistband and turned toward them before fleeing.

The man, later identified as Raymond Harding, 27, was arrested days later.

Officers were called to a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on June 1 after a man reported that when he was leaving the business with his 12-year-old son, Harding raised his shirt and exposed a gun, according to court documents. The man said he and his son felt threatened, which is why they called the authorities.

Chandler police released case records to The Arizona Republic, including multiple visuals, audio recordings and documents of the June incident.

The man told an officer that he and his son were complaining to the pizza store staff about an incorrect order when they encountered Harding. According to a video from a police interview with the man, he told police he was yelling at staff while Harding was present.

Harding started “mumbling” insults, the man told police. When the man and his son were leaving in their car, Harding showed them the gun and said if they wanted “some of this.” The man told police he responded with a racial slur, the video from the interview shows.

The man's son told police he ducked when he saw the gun.

Surveillance footage shows a man, who officers suspect was Harding, walking out of the Little Caesars Pizza and lifting his shirt when a car was passing by. When the man turns around, what seems to be a gun is seen in his waistband.

Surveillance footage also shows Harding standing outside when two patrol cars arrive at the business.

Body camera video shows an officer, who was not identified, talking to Harding. He tells Harding to put his hands up and that he knows he has a gun. Harding tells the officer he doesn't have a gun.

The officer asks Harding to face away, and Harding starts walking away showing his hands. Harding repeatedly says he doesn’t have a gun, the body-worn camera video shows. Harding then starts running away in the parking lot and the officer chases after him. Another unidentified officer is seen chasing after him as well, additional body-worn camera video shows.

Footage from the first officer shows Harding emerging from behind the cars. He appears to have his shirt lifted and in one of the frames, he is seen turning around toward the officers with his right hand above the waist. In the video, it is unclear if he is holding a gun.

The second officer says, “he is reaching” and fires at Harding, footage shows. At least five shots could be heard in the videos. According to the investigation report, both officers fired a total of eight times at Harding.

Harding continues running and crosses the street while officers chase after him. Surveillance video captures Harding jumping a fence and fleeing.

Officials identified Harding as the suspect after investigating prints from a car that was found to be affiliated with the case. He matched the suspect shown in surveillance video and body camera footage, court documents state.

They also searched the backyard that Harding jumped into and found a handgun, according to court documents.

Harding was arrested in Tempe on June 6 and charged on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault from an adult on a minor, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of disorderly conduct for recklessly handling, displaying or discharging a weapon.

Harding is not permitted to own or have a gun on his person because of a prior conviction, according to court documents.

While being questioned by police, Harding said he was not injured and that his side of the story wouldn't change the charges he faced, interview video shows.

Harding entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 13, court documents show. His next court date is set for Aug. 16 and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

