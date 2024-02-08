Chandler police seek info on victim, attackers seen in video of April 2023 beating at party

The Chandler Police Department is asking residents to help identify a victim who was filmed being beaten by young men at a party last spring, in what they say could be the first "Gilbert Goons" attack identified in the city.

Until now, there hadn't been any evidence released by police that a Goons attack had taken place in Chandler. But the department announced Tuesday that it had received new footage of a beating that took place at a party on April 1, 2023, near East Riggs Road and South Val Vista Drive.

A 70-second-long video shows a large group of young men punching, kicking and tackling at least two others outdoors while dozens of other young people circled around to capture the scene on their cellphones. In another 15-second video, the victim who bore the brunt of the beating can be seen on the ground as others stomp on him.

Chandler police said they were called to the party sometime after the fight happened. Officers cited some kids for liquor violations but did not encounter any victims or find any evidence that assaults took place, police said.

Now that they have obtained the footage, police are asking residents to help identify the young man who was being stomped and anyone else involved in the incident. The department has released both footage and photos of the beating with the victim circled in red.

The department urged anyone with information to contact Chandler police's dedicated tipline at 480-782-4299 or email teenviolence@chandleraz.gov or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). It also directed residents to the city's webpage on teen violence for more information.

"We express our gratitude to the residents who have come forward with new evidence," the department's news release read. "The community plays a pivotal role in aiding our department to identify potential victims of criminal activity."

An investigation by The Arizona Republic in December found that the Gilbert Goons had engaged in a string of attacks on teens in the region for more than a year. Many assaults occurred in Gilbert, and residents contend that the Goons were behind the fatal Oct. 28 beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

The revelation that Gilbert police failed to connect the attacks sparked outrage among community members. Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg said that was because victims did not specifically mention Gilbert Goons ― and the department did not have police reports associating the Goons "to any alleged criminal activity."

The Chandler City Council is expected to adopt a pledge to crack down on teen violence and work to prevent future incidents at its meeting Thursday at City Hall. Other potential solutions, such as updating Chandler's social gathering ordinances, may come down the chute in the near future, Mayor Kevin Hartke told The Arizona Republic.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

