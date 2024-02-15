Chandler Unified school board accused of failing to act on 'Goon' attacks

Two days after a southeast Valley parent whose child was beaten by a group of teens filed a $6 million notice of claim against the Chandler Unified School District, a dozen people spoke before the governing board and called on it to take action against teen violence.

"It is not enough to react to incidents as they occur," said speaker Angela Rogers, who urged the board to conduct a deep dive into assault and suspension data. "We must understand the patterns and causes, for there is a connection between on- and off-campus behavior that we cannot afford to ignore anymore."

In the notice of claim, which was sent to prospective defendants on Monday and is a required step before a lawsuit against a public entity or employee in Arizona, a Chandler Unified parent alleged school officials were warned his son had received death threats and made no effort to stop the harassment before he was beaten in August at an In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert, leaving him with a severe concussion and other injuries.

Jamie Lander, the principal of Riggs Elementary School, was named in the claim and is now on leave, the district told parents on Tuesday. Her stepson was arrested in connection with the August beating outside the In-N-Out.

Lander, who has not responded to The Arizona Republic's calls or texts, also has been named in two lawsuits.

The first, filed last week on behalf of the victim of the August In-N-Out beating, accuses more than a dozen young people identified as "Gilbert Goons" of assaulting unsuspecting victims, recording attacks, and sharing photos and videos of them on social media. It accuses their parents of negligent supervision.

The second, filed Monday, targets Goons for their alleged involvement in a May attack on a 17-year-old in a Mesa park. The suit claims Lander's stepson "set up" the attack and threatened another.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Republic first detailed a string of vicious attacks by the Goons, who recorded their attacks on teens in parks and parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties. The Republic also outlined the group's potential ties to the fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord outside of an Oct. 28 Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Since The Republic's report was published, at least 15 adults and juveniles have been arrested in connection with Goon attacks by authorities in Gilbert, Mesa and Pinal County.

Students, parents address board and offer ideas to lessen violence

At Chandler Unified's Wednesday evening board meeting, parents and community members accused the board and superintendent of a pattern of silence and inaction around teen violence.

Trisha Young, a parent of a student at Riggs Elementary School, accused the governing board of supporting Lander.

"This district's silence on Mrs. Lander's involvement has been consistent and deafening," Young said. "As parents, we were told it was not our business, and Mrs. Lander was unilaterally supported by this board."

There were calls for the governing board to adopt a policy requiring students to turn their phones off during school hours, increase substance abuse prevention education, better promote the district's anonymous reporting tool among students, and focus on diversion programs rather than suspensions.

Casteel High eighth grader Maryn Glenn, 14, told the board she wanted more awareness about teen violence at her school, specifically in classrooms and assemblies.

"Before I saw videos, I didn't understand the situation, and I didn't know how serious teen violence was," Maryn said. "If people don't know what is happening, they won't care.

"The victims need support, or they are stuck in fear," she said. "We need to put a stop to the threat and keep our communities safer."

At the meeting, Superintendent Frank Narducci announced several initiatives related to school safety: stickers for students' IDs with information about the district's anonymous tip line, mental health training for juniors across the district that includes a 90-minute lesson on violence, bullying and traumatic events, and a training for all of the district's social workers on social media, reality TV and influencer culture.

District says 'when legally allowed' it will clear up 'misinformation'

In a statement released Wednesday, the district said it is "both appalled and saddened by the serious reports of threats and violence occurring within our community, particularly among our youth, and adds its voice to the collective chorus calling for an end to this violence."

The district said it has jurisdiction and authority to take disciplinary action in response to any district student who "engages in threatening behavior on District campuses and properties, at school-sponsored events and activities, or when such misconduct interferes with the District’s ability to maintain order."

The statement said that in matters where the district "lacks jurisdiction and authority to take disciplinary action," the district cooperates with parents, police departments and prosecutors. Suspected criminal behavior is referred to local law enforcement, it said.

Accusations lodged: $6M claim: Chandler school officials, Gilbert police failed to stop 'Gilbert Goons' attack

The statement said the district cannot comment on personnel matters or pending litigation but that "when legally allowed," the district "intends to address the significant misinformation now circulating on this topic."

The district also encouraged people to report any "suspected threats and violence" through its anonymous tip line, Speak Up for Safety, by calling 480-573-8808 or emailing speakup@cusd80.com.

Conspiracy alleged: 17 'Gilbert Goons' and parents sued over attacks

Katey McPherson, a parent of four students in the district and community organizer who has been rallying people in response to Lord's death, called the district's response disingenuous and too late.

In April, McPherson sent an email to Chandler Unified officials, as well as leaders of other southeast Valley school districts, warning them about a teen involved in an attack. That teen acknowledged multiple instances of planning assaults for no reason, according to court records.

"I do not expect them to comment on legal cases that are underway," McPherson said. "I do expect them, as leaders in the community, the minute this happened, to come out and to acknowledge the loss of life, the tragedy that has tentacles all over the school district."

McPherson said she wants school leaders to join with parents through focus groups and listening sessions to find reasonable solutions.

"We have assailants on campus. We have victims on campus," McPherson said. "On every campus, there's a touchpoint to this violence, this harassment and Preston."

Fallout: Chandler Unified principal on leave as 'Goon'-related legal claims stack up

Republic reporters Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler Unified board accused of failing to act on 'Goon' attacks