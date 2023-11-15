Chandler woman accused of animal abuse arrested again on suspicion of another 77 charges

A Chandler woman originally arrested in late September on dozens of animal cruelty charges was again arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of another 77 charges related to the suspected mistreatment of dogs under her care, police said.

Sydney Taylor McKinley, 48, previously identified as April McLaughlin, was arrested on suspicion of 49 counts on the class-one misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty, cruel neglect or abandonment; and 28 counts on the class-one misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty, failure to provide medical attention necessary to prevent protracted suffering, according to Chandler police.

Law and order: Chandler adds powers to seize pets, spurred by recent 'house of horrors' dog abuse case

McKinley was originally booked and charged on Sept. 22 with 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. Prosecutors were also reviewing another 18 animal cruelty counts — a class-one misdemeanor offense of cruel neglect or abandonment and nine counts of the class-five felony offense of cruel mistreatment. McKinley ran the Special Needs Animal Welfare League out of her Chandler home before her initial arrest where 50 dogs were taken into custody.

