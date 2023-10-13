Chandler woman who kept 55 dogs in her house of horrors can't have them back, judge rules

A Chandler woman accused of neglecting 55 handicapped dogs has lost her bid to regain custody of some of the animals, a Chandler Municipal Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

April McLaughlin ran a special needs animal rescue out of her home until Sept. 22, when police obtained a warrant to search her home after receiving multiple complaints about animal abuse taking place on the property. They seized her dogs and put them into the care of Arizona Humane Society.

In addition to the 55 dogs discovered at McLaughlin's home, court documents and police records show they found:

Multiple dead puppies stuffed in her freezer next to human food that McLaughlin was feeding her mother. The animal hoarder said she saw nothing wrong with storing food next to deceased dogs.

So much dog urine on the walls and floors that the levels of ammonia inside her house were too high for anyone to breathe safely.

Dogs lying in feces, some of whom shook excessively because of neurological problems. During an earlier visit, the Humane Society had discovered dogs with open wounds and injuries that required amputation.

McLaughlin's underfed elderly mother who was forced to sleep on the couch because dogs filled the bedrooms. She told police that she would sometimes "walk out the door and yell" for help.

McLaughlin was charged with 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. She petitioned a city court to return 47 of the dogs to her, later lowering her request to 13 dogs.

The Chandler Municipal Court terminated her right to the 13 dogs Wednesday. The judge ruled that the dogs "experienced cruel mistreatment, cruel neglect or abandonment in violation of the Arizona Animal Cruelty Law," according to a Chandler press release.

McLaughlin has two weeks to appeal that ruling to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Chandler's press release said the dogs will remain with the Humane Society until the appeal is heard, if McLaughlin seeks one. If she doesn't, the police department will take ownership until the city court permanently nixes McLaughlin's claim to the animals, and then the Humane Society can begin placing the dogs into new homes.

And for the other 34 dogs, the Chandler Municipal Court has already ruled that the adoption process can begin.

Staff writer Laura Sepulveda contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler woman who abused her 55 dogs can't get them back, judge says