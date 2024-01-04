Chandler's biggest projects of 2024: Go-karts, pickleball and thousands of new jobs

A wide range of major projects in Chandler is expected to either start construction or open in 2024, including everything from a massive new arcade-style restaurant near the city's downtown, to multibillion-dollar Intel expansion that's expected to generate more than 3,000 new jobs, to an overhaul of Tumbleweed Park.

Aside from economic development and entertainment, the upcoming projects are also expected to make Chandler safer and help its affordable housing efforts for years to come.

The city's busiest fire station will get a revamp that's expected to slash response times, a multimillion-dollar project that voters approved in 2021. And a city-run affordable housing complex, along with two other upcoming low-cost housing projects, could more than double Chandler's cheap housing stock in the coming years.

Here are the top five developments in Chandler to keep an eye out for in the new year.

Central Chandler to get massive go-kart, arcade restaurant this spring

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, a restaurant franchise that's like Dave and Buster's on steroids, will open a 95,000 square foot location in Chandler this spring, marking the company's seventh location in the country.

The facility will include "high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track, State of the Art Arcade, Hologate VR, Hyperdeck VR, Limitless VR, a Two-story Laser Tag arena, Spark Interactive Duckpin Bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater," according to the company's website.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, which has six locations across the country, opened its newest facility (pictured) in Buford, Georgia, in May 2021.

It will also have a full bar with beer and "specialty cocktails," a restaurant and about 6,000 square feet of event space for parties or other large gatherings.

Chandler's Andretti Indoor Karting and Games site will be located at 1712 South Cooper Road, which is on the south side of Loop 202 right near Chandler Airport Center. It opens this spring.

Intel's $20B expansion to wrap up, bring thousands of new jobs

Intel's $20 billion expansion at it's Ocotillo Campus will be complete sometime in 2024, making the local site Intel's largest semiconductor manufacturing complex anywhere on earth at a time when the world needs a secure supply of chips more than ever.

Intel is the world’s second-largest producer of semiconductor chips, which are basically tiny brains that help power everything from cellphones to air conditioners. It first set up shop in Chandler in 1980 and the city has since become home to Intel’s only two large-scale facilities in Arizona.

The company already employs thousands, making it Chandler's largest employer, and generates nearly $9 billion in statewide economic impact each year. With the expansion of Chandler's Ocotillo Campus, a project that includes two new factories that will "manufacture Intel’s most advanced process technologies," those numbers are expected to grow significantly.

The expansion will create more than 3,000 "high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs" and will "support an estimated 15,000 indirect jobs within the local community," according to Intel's website.

The project has been in the works since 2021. Its $20 billion price tag brings Intel's total investment in its Chandler facilities up to $50 billion over the past four decades.

Intel is critical to Chandler's success: What to know about the semiconductor employer

Tumbleweed Park's big upgrade: new baseball fields, rec center expansion and pickleball courts

Chandler's Tumbleweed Park, the most expensive park in the city, is slated to get a huge renovation in 2024 that will include the opening of new baseball fields, the expansion of its existing recreation center and construction on 18 new pickleball courts.

The Diamond Field Complex, which includes the baseball fields, will be the only park upgrade that's expected to open sometime this year. The nearly $22 million project will feature four "lighted artificial-turf diamond fields," according to the city's website.

Chandler's press release about the facility also says it will include, "420 parking spaces, restroom facilities, landscaping, seating, an extension of Pioneer Parkway and all required infrastructure improvements including water, sewer, storm drain and electrical systems."

The Tumbleweed Park Recreation Center — which serves as a kind of YMCA for residents, with everything from youth camps, to an indoor track, to art classes ― is getting an 11,000-square-foot expansion, after construction starts early this year.

Tumbleweed Park is the most expensive park in Chandler, featuring three multi-use fields, walking trails, 18 pavilions, one playground, one sand volleyball court, three drinking fountains, a horseshoe pit and a cornhole. The park is also home to the Tumbleweed Recreation Center and the Chandler Tennis Center.

It will increase the size of the 62,000 square foot rec center by nearly a fifth, making space for "two classrooms, two patios with shade structures, a fitness room, game area, restrooms, a multipurpose room, lobby, reception area ... and updated landscaping," according to Chandler's website.

And just east of the expanding rec center, Chandler is also expected to begin construction on 18 new pickleball courts, which a city press release said "may include, but is not limited to, lighted pickleball, shade ramadas, restrooms, practice areas, landscaping, lighting, restrooms, drinking fountains and parking."

Chandler's 10 existing courts don't currently meet the "national standard pickleball court ratio of one court per 12,000 people," which would require the city to have about 23 courts based on the most recent U.S. Census figures.

The roughly $282,000 pickleball project will bring the total number of pickleball courts in Chandler to 28, giving the city extra padding to ensure it meets that national standard as its population continues to grow.

Drastically reduced response times from Chandler's busiest fire station

An expansion to Chandler's busiest fire station, Fire Station 2, is expected to be complete in early 2024, adding the space for another crew of firefighters to work out of the facility located near North Alma School Road and West Warner Road.

The station is nearly four decades old. Since it was built, Chandler's population has tripled from around 90,000 to more than 280,000. It currently serves an area of the city with a population of about 50,000 and, each year, receives "1,700 more emergency calls than the next busiest area in the city," according to Chandler's website.

It is only big enough to have one "engine company," which is basically a team of firefighters who have their own fire engine. That limited space, combined with the volume of calls the station receives, makes it difficult for first responders to arrive at a scene within the critical first four minutes.

The $5.5 million expansion will make the station large enough for a second engine company, effectively doubling the station's capacity to respond to calls and slashing the overall response time.

The project is being funded as part of Chandler's 2021 bond program, a voter-approved initiative that generated more than $270 million to pay for a wide range of infrastructure upgrades over the next decade.

Villas on McQueen will include about 160 affordable housing units targeted towards "seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans," according to Chandler's website.

A pivotal year for Chandler's affordable housing efforts

The city is expected to begin construction on a new affordable housing complex called Villas on McQueen this year, which will be reserved for those making less than 60% of the area's median income, or less than $37,000 for individuals and $53,000 for families of four.

Chandler's website says that "seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans will be given priority" when applying for one of the 157 units included in the new development. About 78 of those units are replacing existing ones that Chandler is pulling offline, so Villas on McQueen will add a total of 79 new affordable units to Chandler's market.

The development will cost about $56 million to build, but no city cash is being used to cover that cost. Instead, all of the funding is coming from "multiple state and federal programs," including $5 million from Maricopa County's share of federal pandemic relief cash that county officials dolled out in November.

Affordable housing: Chandler to get $10M from county to help boost affordable housing units by half

Combined with another Chandler Public Housing Authority project ― called South Hampton, which the city is currently planning — Chandler is expected to boost its total low-cost housing stock to 700 units, or a 56% increase from where it now stands.

Plus, private developer Dominium is also seeking to build 280 affordable units in a separate project near Chandler in the near future. If that and Chandler's public projects come to fruition, the city could see a nearly 120% increase in its affordable housing stock, meaning the work done in 2024 is likely to have a big impact on Chandler's housing efforts for years to come.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on Twitter @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler's top 5 projects of 2024: Intel, Tumbleweed Park upgrades