Chandlerville man charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography

A Chandlerville man faces felony charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Bryce A. Eilers, 20, was charged Monday by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office. Eilers was arrested by Illinois State Police on a warrant and transported to the Morgan County jail.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Police said they began an investigation of Eilers in May 2021.

Eilers faces one count of dissemination of child pornography, a Class 1 felony, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

