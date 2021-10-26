Chaney Enterprises to Open New Concrete Plant in Leesburg, Virginia

GAMBRILLS, MD --News Direct-- Chaney Enterprises

Chaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and related construction supplies provider, announces a new concrete plant location in Leesburg, Virginia due to open operations first quarter of 2022.

Chaney Enterprises’ new ready-mix concrete plant in Loudoun County will be located at 42824 Durham Court and will service the thriving Leesburg market. This new facility will be a state of the art, completely enclosed Treyco Outlaw with a high-capacity output, capable of 200 yards per hour.

“We are elated to announce this addition to our footprint in Northern Virginia. In addition to this ultramodern facility, local customers in the northern Virginia construction market will have access to numerous technology offerings as well as our remarkable team members who make up the best and most passionate in the industry,” stated Francis “Hall” Chaney, III, chief executive officer for Chaney Enterprises.

Customers in this market can also access Chaney’s portable concrete plants and new concrete pumping division, CE Pumping. To keep track of orders, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient Chaney Customer App. This app allows for both concrete and aggregate customer to check their order status, verify their delivery date, change the quantities of products ordered, and most importantly get the real time location and delivery status of their order.

The new Leesburg concrete plant will be Chaney Enterprises’ seventh concrete plant in the Northern Virginia market along with Lorton, Gainesville, Bealeton, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George.

About Chaney Enterprises

Founded in 1962 by Eugene “Babe” Chaney and built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix concrete, sand, gravel, stone, blended soils, and related construction supplies to its customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Delaware by land, sea, and rail. From its headquarters in Gambrills, Md., the company operates 40 ready-mix concrete plants, 12 sand and gravel facilities, CE Pumping, and BuilderUp, a professional building supply operation with locations in Waldorf and Owings, Md. For more information visit ChaneyEnterprises.com.

