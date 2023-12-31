Service change to affect several RTA bus routes starting today

A service change will affect several RTA bus routes starting today.

The RTA will be expanding Routes 6, 9, and 12 along with adding the new Route 28. Route 11 is being retired due to the expansion of other routes. Running times for Routes 16, 18, and 22 will also be adjusted.

Route 28 will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. approximately every 40 minutes. The route will loop through parts of Kettering along Dorothy Lane to East Stroop Road, to Southern Boulevard, and then back to Dorothy Lane. Route 28 will replace the southern portion of the retired Route 11.

>> Officers, medics respond to water rescue after man drives car into Great Miami River

It will not travel downtown to Wright Stop Plaza but will intersect with Routes 6, 12, 16, 17, and 19 which all travel downtown.

Route 6 will be expanded to cover the northern portion of the retired Route 11, and West Schantz Avenue will no longer be served.

Route 9 will service Salem Ave to Shiloh Springs Rd going into the Northwest Hub. This change will also allow better access to the Greyhound bus station.

Route 12 will be expanded south to serve the Meijer on East Stroop Rd. The Woodman Center Drive loop will be eliminated, but northbound service will continue along Delco Park Drive with a 45-minute frequency.

>> Car crash leads to shots fired in Dayton, dispatchers say

The run time for Route 16 has been adjusted by two to three minutes between 3-6 p.m. on the north and south end. The southbound run time from Fuyao to Dixie Ave and the northbound runtime from Hoyle Place to Fuyao and Dixie Ave on Route 18 has been adjusted from eight to six minutes.

The southbound trips on Route 22 from Gettysburg to the Westtown Hub have been adjusted by 2 minutes.

You can find a complete list of all routes, time changes, and maps on the RTA website.



