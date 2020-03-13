How to change or cancel flights as coronavirus and travel restrictions cripple the airline industry

Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, March 6, 2020. The global airline's flying schedules have declined since the outbreak of new coronavirus COVID-19.

Associated Press

Airlines are currently experiences an influx of booking and change requests as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The big three US airlines — Delta, United, and American — connecting the country with Asia and Europe has issued travel waivers allowing for changes and cancellations, especially after President Donald Trump's travel restrictions for Europe.

All major US airlines have allowed for some form of change or cancellation for existing bookings through travel waivers.

Most airlines won't offer a refund unless a flight is canceled or there is a schedule change.

The airline industry is in crisis-mode and travelers are eager to avoid flying amid coronavirus fears.

In perhaps one of the greatest industry downturns since 9/11, a sharp reduction in travel demand caused by the spread of COVID-19 compounded by President Donald Trump's travel restrictions between the US and Europe has resulted in an influx of consumers wanting to change or cancel their travel plans.

A note by Cowen to clients stated that the airline industry has seen more cancellations than bookings after the desire to stay home and ride out the pandemic continues to grow.

"Airline bookings have fallen off a cliff, with cancellations exceeding new bookings as travelers are afraid to fly," the note said.



Airlines were quick to respond when the virus became prominent in China and continued to update their policies accordingly when it spread to South Korea and Italy.





As the declining demand for travel even domestically hit a fever pitch, most international airlines expanded their policies to waive change and/or cancel fees to any destinations.

Even though airlines are using words like change and cancel, the policies often have restrictions that travelers are unaware about.

Here's what you need to know about changing or canceling a booking as coronavirus continues to impact travel across the globe.

All three major US airlines operating transatlantic and transpacific routes are waiving change and cancel fees for travel to all of Europe and Asia.

Even before the US president issued a travel ban affecting flights between the US and Continental Europe, the big three US airlines that connect the country with Asia and Europe have offered travel waivers for flying looking to change or cancel travel.

Delta Air Lines issued its network-wide travel waiver in early March for travelers flying throughout the month and up to the end of April. The waiver gives customers with existing bookings pre-March 9 the ability to change or cancel their travel plans.

Travelers can rebook or cancel on Delta's website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-221-1212.

American Airlines issued a similar advisory regarding existing bookings for travel anywhere in its network from March 1 to April 30. Following President Trump's announcement to largely ban travel between the US and Europe, both American and Delta issued transatlantic-specific waivers to allow flyers to change or cancel European bookings up until the end of May.

Travelers can rebook or cancel on American's website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-433-7300.

United Airlines issued a similar waiver for existing bookings from March 9 until April 30 eligible for complimentary change or cancellations. The airline did not extend the deadline for travelers to and from continental Europe following the president's announcement.

Travelers can rebook or cancel on American's website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-864-8331.

While change fees are waived, travelers will still have to pay a fare difference in most cases.

Most US airlines are waiving cancel and/or change fees for flights to any destination.

