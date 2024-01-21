Change is coming to the Mansfield News Journal comics pages. What readers need to know.

Maybe the comics pages are where you start leafing through the newspaper. Perhaps they're where you finish your reading time. No matter your routine, the gang from "Peanuts" and Co. are as integral to many Mansfield News Journal readers as the latest news and sports or weather forecast.

So when change comes to the comics, we know it's of heightened importance and sensitivity to readers.

As part of a nationwide update of the USA TODAY Network's comics pages, the News Journal is refreshing the list of titles we offer, holding on to many longtime favorites while adding new strips.

Longtime readers will know this isn't the first time cartoons have been freshened. USA TODAY Network publications continuously evaluate the content we provide. These new changes again come after surveying and listening to loyal readers.

Here’s what you’ll find daily in the News Journal starting Jan. 29: Blondie, Zits, Beetle Bailey, Family Circus, Hagar, Dennis the Menace, Garfield, Peanuts, For Better or Worse, Baby Blues, Pickles, Pearls Before Swine, Jump Start, Ziggy, Marmaduke, Non Sequitur and Crabgrass.

The Mansfield News Journal will refresh its daily comic strips starting Jan. 29 and the Sunday comics section starting Feb. 4.

Sundays starting Feb. 4, you'll find all those comics plus Foxtrot, Crankshaft, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest and Born Loser.

The News Journal eNewspaper will reflect the changes as well, but digital readers can access additional comics at mansfieldnewsjournal.com/comics. The offerings there include serials such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Flash Gordon, Judge Parker, Mark Trail, Mary Worth, Olive & Popeye, The Phantom and Prince Valiant.

There's no change in your subscription rates as a result of the comics updates.

If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to the customer service team by chatting live during staffed hours at help.mansfieldnewsjournal.com or calling 1-877-424-0216.

We know this is a change to some cherished reading routines. We hope it's also the start of some new ones.

Matt Martin is the Ohio and Pennsylvania group editor for Gannett's Center for Community Journalism.

