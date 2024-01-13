Change of command for Alabama National Guard

Brigadier General David Pritchett assumed his duties as the 43rd adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard on Jan. 1.

A change of command ceremony was held Jan. 5 to honor Pritchett and outgoing Alabama National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon.

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, outgoing Alabama National Guard adjutant general welcomes Brig. Gen. David Pritchett to his new position as Alabama National Guard Adjutant General in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024.

Pritchett attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration and has a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He has completed the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Field Artillery Captains Career Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Command and General Staff College, the Fire Support Coordinators Course, the Field Artillery Pre-Command Course, Air Defense Artillery Reclassification Course, U.S. Army War College, and the Dual Status Commander’s Course. His most recent assignment was as the Director of the Joint Staff of Wyoming National Guard while dual-hatted as the Deputy Commanding General – Field Artillery, Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill.

Pritchett began his military career in 1988 with USMC Basic Combat Training at Paris Island, South Carolina followed by USMC Fire Direction Controlman Course at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He entered the Army Reserve Officer Training Program at Auburn University and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1991.

Brig. Gen. David Pritchett incoming Alabama National Guard adjutant general hands the colors to CMSgt David Bullard Alabama National Guard command senior enlisted leader during a change of command ceremony in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024.

His previous assignments include SMP Cadet for Bravo Battery, 2-117th Field Artillery in Elba, Alabama; Battalion Ammunition Officer and Commander for Service Battery, 3-117th Field Artillery in Union Springs, Alabama; Executive Officer for Charlie Battery, 1-117th Field Artillery in Geneva, Alabama; Commander for Bravo Battery, 3-117th Field Artillery in Elba, Alabama; Battalion Fire Direction Officer, S2 and Executive Officer for 3-117th Field Artillery in Troy, Alabama; Assistant G4 for 62nd Troop Command in Montgomery, Alabama; Commander for HHB (Forward 3) 1-117th Field Artillery, Camp Ali Al Salem, Kuwait; S3 for 1-117th Field Artillery in Andalusia, Alabama; Fire Support Coordinator for the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Mobile, Alabama; Commander of the 1-117th Field Artillery in Andalusia, Alabama; Branch Chief, Simulations, Ft. McClellan, Alabama; Commander 62nd Troop Command in Montgomery, Alabama; and the Senior Army National Guard Advisor, Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey gives remarks welcoming Brig. Gen. David Pritchett to his new position as Alabama National Guard Adjutant General in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024.

Pritchett’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Silver Ten Year Device and Mobilization Device, Army Service Ribbon, Ancient Order of Saint Barbara and numerous other State medals. He is a Member of the Field Artillery Association, National Guard Association of Wyoming, National Guard Association of the United States, Military Officers Association of America, and the Association of the United States Army.

He is married to the former Julie Kidd of Fort Payne, Alabama. He has three children Katelyn, Clay, and Anna Chris and resides in Pike Road, Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Change of command for Alabama National Guard