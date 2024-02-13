Change of command at Attorney General's office with new head of civil division

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced a new head of his office's civil division, which handles issues like lead poisoning, police misconduct and antitrust regulation.

Kathryn M. Sabatini, who will be filling the role, currently serves as executive counsel and chief of policy to Neronha. She will succeed Miriam Weizenbaum, who is stepping down after four years in the Attorney General's office.

"After years of hard work, I wish Miriam the best as she enjoys well deserved time with family," Neronha said in a statement on Monday.

New civil chief credited for work on body cameras, opioid settlements

The press release from the Attorney General's office credited Sabatini with helping to lead key initiatives "including the development and implementation of a statewide body-worn camera initiative, and the passage of key legislative priorities, including legislation to restore the intended scope of our consumer protection laws, and legislation to end childhood lead poisoning in Rhode Island."

"She was also an integral part of the team that conducted the review of the Lifespan/CNE merger, and an integral part of the team that secured hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlements," the release stated.

Sabatini previously served as chief of policy and senior advisor to former Providence mayor Jorge Elorza.

AG says transition will be 'bittersweet'

Weizenbaum will be stepping down on April 1st, according to the press release. Before joining the Attorney General's Office, she worked in private practice for nearly 30 years.

In a statement, Neronha described the transition as "bittersweet."

"The leadership and experience that Miriam Weizenbaum brought to our Civil Division at a critical point in time was key to the significant outcomes my Office has achieved on behalf of the people of Rhode Island,” he said. “Over the last four years, it was Miriam I trusted to implement our Office’s expansion of affirmative work, getting out on offense for the public. We now have a Public Protection Bureau doing meaningful work in health care, consumer rights, environmental and climate, and civil and community rights, in ways that are new and impactful for Rhode Island."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: AG Neronha promotes Sabatini to head civil division