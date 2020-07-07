Change Consultants Partner to Create 'New World New Rules - From Fear to Opportunity' Free Webinar Series

Born out of the pandemic, the webinar series will cover topics intended to help businesses pivot and provide key business leaders with the necessary tools and processes to be successful in our post-COVID world

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five consulting agencies, including Executive Partners, Shape Strategies, Consultants in Corporate Innovation, Value Creation Analytics and Christine J. Quinn, have announced today their formation of a new association offering a free webinar series entitled "New World New Rules - From Fear to Opportunity" with the purpose of arming business and industry leaders with the necessary tools and resources to be successful in the post-COVID-19 era. The network is comprised of future-minded consultants whose desire is to help organizations in various industries and categories navigate the immense changes the pandemic has wrought throughout business, government and educational institutions. To register for the webinar series, launching on July 23rd at 1:00pm CST, please visit the website .

This unique consultative network, born from the ongoing pandemic, will help businesses transition from the less relevant old world thinking to new world, new rules thinking by providing invaluable tips on how to find new opportunities in the current and post-COVID worlds. By utilizing real-life business cases and their decades of experience in business and organizational dynamics, they will address how businesses can shift their strategy to manage the ongoing challenges as well as the future with creativity, preparedness and resiliency. The network's unique philosophy on new ways of working will be explored throughout the duration of the webinar series.

"Due to the increasing anxiety and uncertainty that the pandemic has caused, business executives and leaders have to find new ways to navigate our post-COVID world," said Tom Drucker, President, Consultants in Corporate Innovation. "To do that, we have brought together a group of change experts that can first identify the necessary growth mindset that businesses need to have and then provide applicable solutions for businesses to implement so that they can continually thrive in the new world."

"The pandemic has created the opportunity to accelerate and change the way companies function," said Rob Oberwise, Managing Partner, Executive Partners. "Many may ask, 'What if we go back to the old way?' but the real question is 'Should we go back to the old way?' By definition, when you have new rules, you have to change the way you act in order to create new and improved results."

"We recognize that this is no small feat and that we cannot do this entirely on our own," said Dr. Christine Quinn, President, Christine J. Quinn. "Historically, consultants were hired to provide a solution, but in this case, we are seeking to co-create and collaborate together so as to help businesses re-position in order to thrive into the future."

About New Way Network

New Way Network brings together five successful independent consultancies, Executive Partners, Shape Strategies, Consultants in Corporate Innovation, Value Creation Analytics, and Christine J. Quinn, with the ultimate goal of helping businesses pivot to find new opportunities in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The network will host a webinar entitled "New World New Rules - From Fear to Opportunity" to provide organizations with the necessary tips, tools and resources to continue to thrive and grow in our post-COVID world. Learn more and register .

