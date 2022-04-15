Who can change cycle of violence in Mount Vernon? Teens step forward in wake of death

An afternoon devoted to celebrating the state championship and undefeated season of the Mount Vernon High School boys basketball team was overshadowed by a melee in which a cheerleader was fatally stabbed.

And after nearly a week of soul searching and déjà vu questions of how to combat teen violence, there remained no easy answers.

The killing has prompted meetings at churches, among civic groups and inside police headquarters in recent days. Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard told the City Council Wednesday a police initiative would be unveiled in the coming days. But she did not provide specifics with the council or in response to inquiries, as of Thursday afternoon.

But at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon, there is hope that a tipping point has arrived.

They cite the abject sadness of Friday's killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green, allegedly by a 15-year-old rival. But they also point to the take-charge reaction by a group of teens, who organized a walk and rally in Kayla's memory.

"What will help stop the violence is us teens getting together trying to spread the word as much as possible and just try to influence the people causing the problems to have a change of mind to do better things in better ways," said Jahkell Hancock, a Mount Vernon High School student who is president of the Boys & Girls’ Dream Chasers Keystone Club.

The adults at the club speak of a cycle of violence heightened by social media in which slights and disrespect are met not with words but with hands and weapons. They know it is not unique to Mount Vernon but is common in many minority communities where underprivileged youth feel voiceless and lack outlets for turning their lives around.

"Adults in this community need to learn how to connect with kids at their level; not to preach but to really connect with love and trust," said Sandy Narain, the teen coordinator. "It's not about them listening. It's about us listening to them."

Jasmine Pierce, assistant cheerleading coach at Mount Vernon High School, Jahkell Hancock and Mark Hansel, all who have positions at the Boy & Girls Club of Mount Vernon, talk about the killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green and ending teen violence, April 11, 2022. They have organized a peaceful walk in her honor.

Beyond issues of violence and retaliation, last week's incident also spurred questions of whether school officials were listening when alerted to the possible bullying of Green, leading her family to insist the killing was a "preventable tragedy."

Green was a captain of the junior varsity cheerleading team at the high school and her alleged killer was part of a different cheer squad unaffiliated with the school. A simmering feud between the two groups is what some have spoke of in the wake of the violence.

Dwayne Murray, an assistant basketball coach who runs the Mount Vernon Junior Knights program, called the killing "devastating" to the entire community and said it was the latest wake-up call to officials, particularly in the school district, to be proactive instead of just reacting to each tragedy.

"The part that frustrates me most is the lack of accountability," he said. "They're constantly fighting from behind and there's a (cover your own interests) movement, like blaming all the problems on COVID and things like that.

"But Mount Vernon doesn't have a lot of space for error," he said. "You don't get the opportunity to lay the blame on national problems when you haven't done what's needed to stymie things here. It starts to look like and sound like you're bailing out."

School officials did not respond to emailed questions.

Supporting teens with action, safety

Murray also saw hope Monday in teenagers taking the lead in responding to Green's killing. But he said it's now "all hands on deck," with parents, community groups, police, school administrators, church leaders responsible for changing things – and then, most importantly, sustaining the momentum that comes in the wake of tragedy.

Narain said the witnessing of violence leaves other teens in a state akin to post traumatic stress disorder. She and Mel Campos, the director of the Boys & Girls Club, said programming alone won’t end the violence. Teens need safe spaces to congregate and to feel empowered to help themselves and each other.

“We certainly hope that tragedies, that senseless killings, senseless violence ends and I think we can only do it one person at a time," Campos said. “If we wanted to change it all tomorrow we’re going to fail miserably because it doesn't happen like that. But if there's young people where the light goes off saying, 'I gotta do it differently. I gotta be part of the solution in my community as opposed to creating the problems."

The parade for the Mount Vernon Knights had ended Friday afternoon and the team was honored by Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and other officials on the steps of City Hall. Soon afterward, two blocks away on East Prospect between Gramatan and North Third avenues, a vicious fight broke out among roughly a dozen teenage girls, with onlookers hooting and hollering and taking cell phone videos.

Police were on hand but could do nothing to stop the violence other than try to separate the crowds.

At some point in the fracas, a 15-year-old girl allegedly stabbed Green and her friend Maniece Simpson.

The assailant was believed to be a member of the Supreme All Stars, a cheerleading group unaffiliated with the high school squad. She was later arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and pleaded not guilty in Westchester County Court on Monday.

Simpson’s wounds were not life threatening but police on the scene recognized Green was dying. Two officers put her in the back of a patrol car. As one raced to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx the other performed CPR, but could not save her.

A pedestrian looks at the memorial for 16-year-old Kayla Green April 11, 2022 in Mount Vernon. The teenager was stabbed to death at the site on Friday afternoon.

Teenage friends of Green’s and strangers alike left candles, notes and teddy bears at a makeshift memorial on East Prospect. And following the rally at the Boys & Girls Club Monday there was a vigil at City Hall Plaza where parents were encouraged to better monitor their teenagers' activities before mourners released pink and white balloons in Green's memory.

City Council members were among those in attendance, delaying the start of their work session by more than an hour.

Residents call on City Council

At their meeting Wednesday night, city resident Wilma Frank implored them to spend money from the federal post-COVID funds on anti-violence efforts, even half-jokingly suggesting they should buy an arena and let gang members settle their issues in boxing matches.

Frank's son, Andre, was fatally shot by another teenager in 1992, a killing that prompted 400 students to march on City Hall and annual anti-violence rallies.

Council members said there are numerous programs offered by the city Youth Bureau and after-school programs but that many families don't take advantage of them. They suggested a more robust publicity effort to promote the programs but Murray said earlier in the day that the lack of participation was a general sign of the disengagement of city residents.

Councilwoman Lisa Copeland said she remembered Frank's case and the 1994 stabbing death of Shebuel Jackson at the high school and all the other killings of teenagers over the years. Each one "shakes you as a community," she said.

"I know we really care and say it's about the future but sometimes you feel like you're not reaching them. Apparently they're not hearing, we're not reaching them and we all have to add extra effort," she said. "Every time it happens we say it can't happen but these kinds of things break us, it breaks our heart."

She said she was encouraged there were even more young people than adults at Monday's vigil.

Mark Hansel, a student at Mount Vernon’s STEAM Academy and vice president of the Dream Chasers, said earlier Monday the city's teenagers are up for the challenge, suggesting the mood after Green's killing has been one of sadness but also of determination.

“I hope this encourages people to know violence is not the answer," he said. "Come on, we've got to think better than this, act better, do better...A lot of people are hurting."

