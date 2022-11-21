Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

Morale at zero as invaders expect Ukrainian attacks near Mariupol in January
Read also: Russia plans to restore statues of Lenin in occupied Mariupol

“A change in the main direction of movement of military equipment and, so far, manpower was recorded on (Nov. 20),” he said.

Read also: Former US general Hodges forecasts liberation of Mariupol and Crimea

“At least two convoys of trucks and engineering equipment of 35-40 pieces each from the Russian side moved through the city through the village of Nikol’ske toward the town of Huliaipole (in Zaporizhzhya Oblast).”

Andriushchenko noted this is already the second large military column from Russia in a week that has moved toward Huliaipole.

The mayoral advisor also said that an armored personnel carrier with a marine flag had been deployed near the district administration.

Read also: Russian troop, equipment numbers increase significantly in Mariupol after retreat from Kherson

Meanwhile, the local gauleiter, a collaborator working for the Russian occupation administration, Borys Trym, has been provided with police and military protection, he said.

“According to rumors inside the occupation administration among the traitors, Manhush (a village some 17 kilometers to the west of Mariupol) is expected to be liberated in January,” Andriushchenko said.

“Therefore, fear and increased security (is seen). Morale is at zero.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

