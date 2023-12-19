Change headed for Muncie and municipal government in 2024

MUNCIE, Ind. — From a practical standpoint, the move to Democrats away from Republicans on Muncie City Council after the November election is likely to be more a drift than a sea change.

Going in to November's elections, on paper, Republicans held five seats to four for Democrats. But one of those those GOP seats was held by Troy Ingram, an at-large council member who regularly voted with Democrats and helped elect Democrat member Jeff Robinson as council president three different times.

Robinson became Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour's strongest critic and his unsuccessful opponent for mayor. Now Robinson and Ingram are both gone but in their place is a strong Democratic 6-3 majority. Whether there will be a honeymoon for Ridenour after what became a divisive election remains to be seen.

Chad Kinsella, associate professor and managing director at Ball State University's Bowen Center for Public Affairs, said it will be interesting to see who emerges as Ridenour's "new foil" moving forward on the council and how well city government works together.

"I know we can work together," said new city council member Sara Gullion, D-Dist. 4.

Ridenour said he recently met with all the council members to inform them what the administration is working accomplish in the coming year.

A new fire station to replace Station No. 6 is among the early goals. Ridenour will seek to have the council ratify a build, operate and transfer agreement between the city and GM Development for the fire station at McCulloch Park.

Republican City council members and Mayor Dan Ridenour pose after the four were sworn into office Saturday, Dec. 16. The council, including its majority Demoncratic members, and mayor will tackle issues related to public safety and community growth in year ahead. Pictured lets to right are Council Member Jeff Green, Mayor Dan Ridenour, Council Member Ro Selvey and Council Member Dale Basham.

Council members on both sides of the aisle agreed a new station is needed for the firefighters stationed there because of the condition of the old station.

Ridenour recently said that much of the work has already been done regarding the research for a new station, including input by a member of the council on the fire station committee.

Initially the administration proposed replacing three stations, but Ridenour said costs rose throughout the planning stages that resulted in reducing the initial plans from three to one — No. 6. The mayor plans to pay for the construction with a proposed $8 million bond issue.

But in the last meeting of the old council, an effort to considered the bond proposal failed to gain support as some council members opposed using a build-operate-transfer agreement to develop the station. GM Development, which has produced fire stations across the state has been working with the administration on the fire station projects, and it is proposed GM Development would build the station.

Defenders of the build-operate-transfer method said it would allow the city to have control of issues such as whether local labor is used. But some council members want a traditional bidding process used to pick the general contractor.

The mayor said the city "hasn't paid a dime" for the extensive work that has already been done by GM Development in working on the project, and the mayor said he plans to stay with the build-operate-transfer plans.

"I just hope it is open and transparent, whatever we do," Gullion said about the fire station project.

Kinsella said the Muncie Fire Department is known for it's impact on city government. It is where former Mayor Dennis Tyler and other city political leaders have sprung.

"It is a very strong interest group," he said.

The No. 6 Fire Station issue was placed back on the table awaiting the new council's action.

In late December, Ridenour told The Star Press he will continue his economic development work, which will range from a number changes on McGalliard Road, including a new Dunkin Donuts where a Captain D's stood for years and the development of a Church's Texas Chicken that is replacing a Hardee's at 227 E. McGalliard Road.

On Tillotson Avenue a new Seven Brew Drive Drive Thru Coffee is being built now south of Jackson Street to provide twin drive through service only.

Ridenour said that work on a new Holiday Inn Express continues near Nebo Road and McGalliard south of Greg Hubler Ford on Hometown Boulevard. Ridenour said the former Holiday Inn Express on Bethel Avenue is becoming a La Quinta Inn.

But much attention is sifting to east and southeast Muncie, Ridenour said as D.R. Horton is moving ahead with plans to build 175 to 225 new single-family homes on land where the old Sports Complex was located near Country Club Road and Indiana 32. The houses are expected to be valued between $250,000 and $350,000.

Already a new convenience store is planning to be build near the intersection, he said, adding he expects more development to arrive with the new homes on the west side of the city, including a much desired grocery store.

Ridenour said supermarket developers say the east side just needs more people to attract a store and people are on the way.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

